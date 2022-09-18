<!–

Big Ben failed to strike at 8pm tonight as the country began its minutes of silence for the Queen, as mourners suggested it “paid her respects” to Britain’s tallest monarch.

Parliament has confirmed that the famous bell – housed in the Elizabeth Tower, named after Her Majesty in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee – did not ring as planned tonight.

Parliament’s press service told ITV: ‘Big Ben has failed to strike at 8pm as planned. We urgently investigated this and identified a minor technical problem.’

But a spokesperson added that things will be back to normal tomorrow, telling Chris Ship, the royal editor of the news programme, that “[Parliament is] convinced that it will not affect the toll collection during the State Funeral Procession tomorrow.’

This was when Britain stood still for the Queen tonight during the national moment of reflection to remember the late monarch, with the line to see her state and Prime Minister Liz Truss bowed her head outside number 10.

Many members of the public gathered for the National Moment of Reflection at Westminster Bridge in front of Big Ben as it is no toll

Members of the audience observed silence tonight and held candles in honor of Her Majesty

Fans in Emirates Arena, Glasgow, quiet for the national moment of reflection for Queen Elizabeth II

People queue to see Queen Elizabeth II in state, who was stopped for 60 seconds to observe silence

Big Ben was supposed to ring to mark the beginning of the National Moment of Reflection today at 8pm and the bell was to ring once to mark the start of the minute of silence and again at 8:01pm to end to mark.

The game was halted at the Emirates Stadium in Scotland for the Davis Cup so fans could observe the minute’s silence.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary observed a minute of silence outside number 10 Downing Street.

In Westminster Hall, where the Queen is in state, the line of mourners stood for 60 seconds.

The government had encouraged people to take a minute to think, either at home, at neighbors or in locally organized ceremonies.

Footage was seen of police officers and members of the public taking part in the silence at Waterloo Station and of firefighters at the North Kensington Fire Station in Notting Hill.

A small crowd of people in line for the Queen in state stopped at London Bridge and bowed their heads to observe the national minute of silence.

They applauded to mark the end of the silence at 8:01 PM.

Dozens of Metropolitan Police officers also gathered silently next to mourners and later sang the national anthem.