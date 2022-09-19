Big Ben BONGS for the Queen… after fears it could stay silent

Fears that Big Ben would be silent for the Queen’s funeral proved unfounded today after the bells rang as planned during the final procession through central London.

Houses of Parliament officials have launched an ‘urgent’ investigation into the famous clock – which is housed in the Elizabeth Tower, named after Her Majesty in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee – after it failed to strike at the start of the minute’s silence. yesterday evening.

But Big Ben struck 96 times this afternoon – to mark the age of the former sovereign – as the coffin was taken on a gun carriage from Westminster Abbey.

Anxiety mounted after last night’s hiccups, with a royal writer questioning whether someone yelling “bong” to simulate the ringing of Big Ben was an “emergency plan.”

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the route from Westminster Abbey after the state funeral, which left King Charles III in tears.

The Queen’s casket, followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Princess Royal, began its procession to Wellington Arch after being placed back on the State Gun Carriage just after noon .

Minute Guns were fired in Hyde Park by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, as Big Ben spun in the solemn procession through her city.

As the Queen’s funeral procession passed the cenotaph in London, the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex brought the memorial to Great Britain and the Commonwealth soldiers who had died in the First and Second world war. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry do not.

Her Majesty’s casket passed Buckingham Palace for the last time on its way to Wellington Arch where her hearse to Windsor was waiting.

Palace servants bowed and bowed to both the coffin and members of the royal family as they passed.

There was silence from the crowd in Whitehall as the funeral procession passed the Cabinet War Rooms, the Cenotaph and Downing Street. Some emerged from balconies and windows, dressed in black, while those on the street stuck out their necks and held cameras as they waited for the chance to say goodbye to the monarch.

Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police lead the procession, followed immediately by representatives from Malta’s George Cross Foundations, the former Royal Ulster Constabulary and four representatives from the NHS.

The route is lined by the armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The emotional King Charles III and his grieving family had today surrounded the Queen’s coffin at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in a moving and majestic farewell to the late monarch in an extraordinary service, followed by a national two-minute silence and the Last Post.

A Parliament spokesman told MailOnline on Sunday: “Big Ben failed to strike at 8pm as planned.

“We urgently investigated this and identified a minor technical issue that has since been resolved.

“We will test the bell again later tonight and are confident that it will not affect the ringing tomorrow during the state funeral procession.”

This was when Britain stood still for the Queen during the national moment of reflection to commemorate the late monarch, with the queue to see her halt in state and Prime Minister Liz Truss bowed her head to number 10.

Big Ben was supposed to toll to mark the beginning of the National Moment of Reflection at 8pm last night, and again at 8:01pm to mark the end.

Social media users took to Twitter to claim that the Bell, which has been twinned with the Monarch and Parliament since the 1800s, may have marked Elizabeth II’s death at age 96.

Replying to Chris Ship, the royal editor of ITV noting the problem, Ghanem Nuseibeh wrote on Twitter: ‘Perhaps not ringing is in itself a sign of mourning, unplanned as the rainbow.’

Rainbows also appeared in royal places and across London last night as the Queen lays in state for her final day.

Charlie Proctor, the editor of a royal news site, said he “hopes” it will ring, but wonders if the “emergency plan” could be someone yelling “bong” to simulate the ringing of Big Ben

Members of the audience observed silence tonight and held candles in honor of Her Majesty

Fans in Emirates Arena, Glasgow, quiet for the national moment of reflection for Queen Elizabeth II

People queue to see Queen Elizabeth II in state, who was stopped for 60 seconds to observe silence

In Berkshire, Castle Wardens were seen standing together to observe the silence at Windsor Castle

Nature’s Own Memorial: Yesterday a rainbow appeared over Westminster Abbey and Parliament, as Londoners enjoy a beautiful red sky over Big Ben

Another social media user wrote: “Even Big Ben fell silent. [And then a crying face].’

The game was halted at the Emirates Stadium in Scotland for the Davis Cup so fans could observe the minute’s silence.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary observed a minute of silence outside number 10 Downing Street.

In Westminster Hall, where the Queen lay in state, the line of mourners stood for 60 seconds.

The government had encouraged people to take a minute to think, either at home, at neighbors or in locally organized ceremonies.

Footage was seen of police officers and members of the public taking part in the silence at Waterloo Station and of firefighters at the North Kensington Fire Station in Notting Hill.

A small crowd of people in line for the Queen in state stopped at London Bridge and bowed their heads to observe the national minute of silence.

They applauded to mark the end of the silence at 8:01 PM.

Dozens of Metropolitan Police officers also gathered silently next to mourners and later sang the national anthem.