Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopens renovated roads and trails

BOULDER CREEK — California State Parks announced that four miles of newly renovated paths and trails within the fire-damaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopened to the public Friday.

“We are pushing to reopen fire-damaged trail segments in the Big Basin as they are safely rebuilt and look forward to welcoming more visitors in 2023,” said California State Parks Superintendent Chris Spohrer. “These newly opened trails offer a novel window to witness the remarkable recovery of the old growth forest.”

Hikers will now have access to portions of the Meteor Trail, a one-mile segment of the Skyline to the Sea Trail, and dog-friendly access along the first mile of North Escape Road. The expanded use of the trail also provides hikers access along a portion of Opal Creek and up Middle Ridge Road to Ocean View Summit. The first mile of the Sunset Trail is currently being rebuilt and is expected to open in January.

“Big Basin is thriving and opening more trails is a great gift in an extraordinary year of progress in California’s oldest state park,” said Sempervirens Fund Executive Director Sara Barth. “This milestone is a testament to the diligence and commitment of California State Parks, partner organizations, donors, volunteers and the community in supporting the future of the park and the recovery of the forest from wildfires.”

Since Big Basin’s Redwood Loop and Dool Trail opened for the summer, visitors driving to Big Basin must use an online parking reservation system developed and managed by Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks.

“We are committed to supporting new ways to increase public access in the Big Basin, and we are proud to partner with State Parks on this program,” said Bonny Hawley, executive director of Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks. “Big Basin has come a long way in less than five months since the park reopened.”

Although the number of parking spaces has doubled to around 100 since the park reopened in July, spaces are still limited. Those who want to see the newly reopened trails will need to make an online reservation in advance. Parking fee is $6 per vehicle with an additional $2 reservation fee. No reservations are needed for visitors who do not need to park a vehicle.

The Big Basin’s ancient redwood forest is recovering from the CZU Lightning Complex fire, which burned for 37 days beginning in August 2020, decimating 18,000 acres within park boundaries. Visitors to the park’s newly renovated trails will see the forest’s recovery process firsthand and might even catch a glimpse of returning wildlife such as deer, coyotes and foxes, among others.

“The newly opened trails offer visitors more ways to explore the incredible growth that has taken place since the CZU fire in 2020,” Hawley said. “We look forward to welcoming many more visitors in 2023.”

Trail crews continue to rebuild and remove hazards along the trails and aim to open a few additional trail segments by summer 2023. Services remain limited within the park. There is no cell phone coverage, running water or electricity.

To see a map detailing the new trail access, visit Big Basin Redwoods State Park Web page.