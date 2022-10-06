Biden’s ‘war on oil’ is costing the US $100 BILLION a year in lost output, conservative group claims

<!–

If Donald Trump’s energy policies remained in place, the United States could earn an extra $100 billion a year from oil and gas, according to conservative economists at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

In a new report, they blame President Joe Biden’s ‘war on oil and gas’ for preventing an increase in production as global oil prices rise.

It is bad for consumers at the petrol pump and bad for the economy, they say.

“Our estimate is that if Trump’s supply conditions had remained in place, daily US oil production would be 2-3 million barrels higher and daily gas production 20-30 billion cubic feet higher,” write Stephen Moore and Casey Mulligan, who were both advisers to Trump.

“The United States would once again be the leading energy producer. Under that scenario, the United States would not have to import a single net barrel of oil from abroad. The United States would produce as much as $300 million more oil production per day.’

It turns out to be more than 100 billion dollars a year.

They say American producers have not responded as strongly to price increases as those in Russia, Canada and Norway – pointing the finger at Biden and his energy policies.

President Joe Biden was in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday. His energy policies are under renewed scrutiny after OPEC+ announced a cut in oil production

Conservative economists at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity say Biden’s policies mean the country is not cashing in on oil price increases by increasing production now

They accuse him of sending mixed messages.

“He has also canceled pipelines, reduced drilling on public lands and introduced tough new environmental standards that increase the cost of drilling,” they say.

“His new climate legislation imposes new taxes on the oil and gas industry.

“On the other hand, he has said several times that he is “doing everything I can” to reduce gas prices at the pump.

‘He also claims that the US is close to “record levels” of oil and gas production in his first year and a half in office.’

Gas prices are likely to be a key issue in next month’s midterm elections, and the administration is scrambling to stave off more increases.

Biden on Wednesday said he would continue to release oil ‘as needed’ from the government’s stockpile of reserves to combat high prices after the OPEC+ oil alliance announced it was cutting production by two million barrels a day.

Economists say the US economy would earn an extra $100 billion a year

The report was written by Stephen Moore (pictured) and Casey Mulligan, who were both economic advisers to President Donald Trump’s White House

Its action immediately sent energy prices soaring after cooling in recent weeks.

Republicans have stepped up their attacks on the Biden administration’s handling of the issue.

“Under Biden – OPEC controls our destiny rather than American energy independence,” Pat Harrigan, a Republican House candidate in North Carolina, said in a tweet.

Republican House Select Committee Chairman Jim Banks tweeted: ‘US oil production has fallen by 1.2 million barrels per day since peaking under President Trump. Biden must stop his war on American energy!’

Republicans argue for loosening government restrictions on US energy production as a way to lower costs.

Senator Lisa Murkowski said: ‘The Biden administration has had more than a year and a half to prepare for this reversal, including more than seven months since the start of Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, but failed.

‘Instead of approving key projects and reforming the broken processes that hold them back, the administration has sold off unprecedented amounts of our emergency oil reserves.’

Meanwhile, Biden has accused oil and gas companies of profiteering and urged Congress to find ways to reduce OPEC+’s power over prices.

“The president is also calling on U.S. energy companies to continue to drive down pump prices by closing the historically large gap between wholesale and retail gas prices — so American consumers pay less at the pump,” Nationala Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Economic Adviser Brian Deese said in a joint statement.