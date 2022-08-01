Biden’s surprise win will bring economic as well as political benefits

Joe Biden’s political outlook has just recovered better. Congress’ approval of the Chips and Science Act last week breathed new life into White House plans for industrial policy and support for U.S. manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the famously irreconcilable West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, the king of the coal country, carried out a shocking reversal in climate change. He agreed to support clean energy investments and health care grants, much of which must be paid for by a 15 percent minimum tax for large corporations.

So in a week that was even more gloomy than usual economically—with the Fed’s latest rate hike to fight inflation, dismal consumer confidence data and news that the US was now in a technical recession, Biden managed a major political victory. through something almost unheard of in Washington today – orchestrating compromise. His victory is politically significant. The question now is what it could mean economically.

While the budget bill has yet to pass and Senate support for semiconductors puts far fewer obligations on business than progressives would have liked (Senator Bernie Sanders called it “corporate racketeering”), there’s an argument that simply says yes in Washington. currently has some economic benefits.

Chief executives have long lamented that uncertainty from political deadlock, as well as a lack of adequate federal investment in things like basic science research and workforce development, has held back growth plans in the US.

The $280 billion Chips and Science Act bill not only has strong bipartisan support, but is also making major investments in workforce training and basic science research, and in supporting regional manufacturing hubs (something research shows it is a disproportionate amount positive economic knock-on effect on local communities).

You can argue, like Sanders and progressives like Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor of the Clinton era, that companies like Intel don’t need lavish subsidies to stay in the US rather than move more investment abroad. Many progressives believe that paying this now could set a dangerous precedent for giving welfare to the wealthiest corporations, leading them to ransom ransom demands from the government to remain in the US in the future.

I’m not so sure. Silicon chips are unique as they are essential to pretty much everything else. The world needs more geographic diversity in the supply of semiconductors. The fact that 92 percent of high-end chips are made in Taiwan, arguably the second most politically controversial country in the world after Ukraine, is worrying for any country.

While it’s still possible for US companies like Intel to move jobs and factories wherever they want, I suspect that tighter regulations around dual-use technologies coming on the legislative pike will make it more difficult to outsource strategic industries in the future. to spend. Regionalization of supply chains, not rampant globalization, is the future.

The consequences of the proposed budget bill, whose name has been changed from Better Building to Inflation Reduction Act, are more difficult to predict. The fact that the government managed to push through a spending bill branded as a way to fight inflation is an impressive feat of political economy jiu-jitsu (there is more than $300 billion in deficit reduction for those concerned). make about an excessive demand, which contributes to a lot). But it is still unclear whether the compromise will succeed. Even if it does, its effect on short-term inflation is up for grabs.

The benefit of the bill is that it would enable the federal government to address rising healthcare costs. It would do this by helping poorer families pay health care premiums, as well as limiting out-of-pocket drug costs for those taking Medicare. It will allow the US to do what most other rich countries do: negotiate with drug companies to lower prices by leveraging the power of the federal government (the world’s largest purchaser of prescription drugs) to scale use to reduce costs. That’s a no-brainer that could save hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money.

It is also beginning to tackle the excessive power of major lobbying industries such as Big Pharma. This, coupled with the fact that much of the bill would be funded by a minimum tax of 15 percent on large corporations, goes a long way toward delivering on the government’s promise to give the private sector a fair share. of the taxes to be paid.

Investments in clean energy are also welcome. I am all for supporting investments in electric vehicles, wind farms, solar panels and lithium battery production. It is crucial to tackle climate change, which comes with enormous economic costs. It’s the best way to encourage a “productive bubble” of broadly shared growth in the private sector. Ultimately, it will lower the price of energy. But that process will take years.

No legislation is perfect. But last week marked an important first step toward a two-pronged compromise on core parts of the Biden agenda that could have real economic impact. Restoring some sense of confidence that America can still rule itself comes with a reward beyond dollars.

rana.foroohar@ft.com