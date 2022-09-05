Biden’s student loan plan could cost $1TRILLION: Projection undercuts White House’s price tag

<!–

Questions continue to arise about the White House’s federal student loan waiver plan, as multiple analyzes suggest the government underestimated the policy’s high price tag.

The most sweeping measure is the waiver of up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers married less than $125,000 or $250,000. Pell Grant recipients — generally low-income earners — are eligible for benefits up to $20,000.

The Biden administration expects this to mean $240 billion in lost revenue over the next ten years.

But even without the cost estimates of the other policies, several private analyzes already suggest that the White House projection is modest at best.

One of the most quoted is the Penn-Wharton budget model, which predicts total costs could reach $1 trillion.

“It’s ridiculous to think that the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan will cost just $240 billion in a decade,” David Williams, president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, told DailyMail.com Monday.

“If there is an income threshold of $125,000 for individuals and $250,000 for couples, this benefit will be available to millions of Americans, many of whom make a lot of money and taxpayers shouldn’t have to ask for benefits to pay off their student loans.” to pay .’

The portion of the debt cancellation alone could cost between $469 billion and $519 billion, Penn-Wharton said, about double the amount of the White House.

A “static” review with other measures such as the deferred payment extension and the income-driven repayment plan (IDR) put the estimated price tag at $605 billion. Other costs are expected to drive up the total even further.

The impartial Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates the 10-year cost to be between $440 billion and $600 billion.

Another calculation, from the National Taxpayers Union, suggests that the cost of the debt forgiveness portion could exceed $400 billion.

Deputy director of the White House’s National Economic Council, Bharat Ramamurti, told reporters last month that the $240 billion estimate accounts for 75 percent of eligible borrowers seeking debt forgiveness.

He promised a full cost statement from the Department of Education and Office of Management and Budget would be released “in the coming weeks.”

But the chairman of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance dismissed the plan as a “rescue” for wealthy college graduates.

“It’s easy for the White House to downplay the cost of this bailout because there probably won’t be any consequences if it blows up $240 billion into $800 billion or $900 billion,” Williams told DailyMail.com.

“With more than $30 trillion in debt, there’s no reason for anyone in the country to take either side seriously when they provide cost estimates for legislation or presidential decrees.”

Republicans have accused Biden of overstepping his authority and claim the measures will unfairly shift an additional tax burden to Americans without college degrees.

Opposing Democrats — mainly moderates in vulnerable midterm seats — have said it doesn’t address the root cause of college tuition spiraling out of control.

Both sides of the aisle have shared concerns about the plan’s impact on inflation — which hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June, before declining slightly to 8.5 percent last month.