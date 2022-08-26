Biden’s student loan bailout could cost the U.S. $1 TRILLION, new model shows

<!–

President Biden’s sweeping student debt forgiveness plan will cost at least $605 billion and could cost more than $1 trillion, according to an analysis by Penn Wharton.

The budget model showed that the debt cancellation plan components would cost between $469 billion and $519 billion over a 10-year budget window, the actual amount depending on whether new or existing students are being taken on.

Biden announced that those making up to $125.00 would be forgiven $10,000 of their federal student loans and that Pell Grant recipients could wipe out $20,000 in debt.

Penn Wharton found that about three-quarters of debt forgiveness would benefit those making less than $88,000 a year.

Extending the payment moratorium until January 2023 would cost an additional $16 billion. The income-driven repayment plan (IDR) costs an additional $70 billion, bringing the “static” rating of the plan to $605 billion.

The new IDR provisions include: capping repayments at 5 percent of monthly income (instead of the current 10 percent), covering borrowers’ unpaid monthly interest so that debt does not grow even when income-adjusted monthly payments are zero and canceling loan balances of $12,000 or less after 10 years of payment, instead of 20.

Given that many details of the IDR program have yet to be explained and changes in behavior such as borrowing more are taken into account, the plan could cost up to $450 billion more, bringing the total to more than $1 trillion, according to the budget model. .

The White House did not calculate the estimated cost of the plan before it was publicly announced.

On Friday, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, Bharat Ramamurti, revealed that the White House estimates the massive student loan program will cost about $240 billion, assuming 75 percent of borrowers benefit.

He said the $1 trillion analysis “wasn’t anywhere on the margins of what this is going to cost.”

Ramamurti reiterated the White House’s claim that the plan will be paid for. “Yes, we consider it paid in full.”

Asked about the message he had for students taking out new loans, Ramamurti said, “This is going to be a one-time thing in terms of general relief.”

‘We believe’ [the plan] will be paid in full,” as loan repayments resume in January, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Thursday.

She then suggested that the White House would not have a “real idea” of the cost of the program anytime soon.

“All of this, in terms of costs, also depends on how much of the canceled loans would actually be repaid. It will depend on how many borrowers actually take up this opportunity before we really have an idea,” she said.