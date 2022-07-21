Biden’s schedule for the last seven days before he tested COVID positive

President Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning after a busy week of travel and public appearances, and chances of passing or passing on the virus.

This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and has very mild symptoms. He has started taking Paxlovid,” White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a statement.

During a speech on Saturday, the president, 79, had a noticeable cough. That same day, he clashed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the trip, he shook hands with others and broke a White House announcement that he would avoid handshakes due to concerns about Covid-19.

Here’s a look at last week’s vaccinated and twice-fortified president:

Thursday – July 14 – Biden arrives in Israel and visits a packed stadium

The president held one-on-one meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, President Isaac Herzog and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also attended a meeting of the ‘I2U2’, which included leaders from Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates, and held a press conference with Lapid.

In the evening, he attended a reception held by Herzog and attended the opening of the Maccabiah Games, known as the Jewish Olympics.

Biden speaks with American athletes at the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem,

Biden poses with fans at the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on Thursday, July 14

Thousands of crowds gathered at the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem

Friday – July 15 – Biden fist bump with MBS and cough through press conference in Jerusalem

Biden’s fist nudged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrived in Jeddah Friday night to meet the controversial royal and his father King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

A handed out photo of President Joe Biden (left) punching Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) with his fist as he arrived for a Friday night meeting with the controversial royal in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

He later gave a press conference where DailyMail.com asked for its response to criticism of the kind gesture. “What a stupid question,” the president remarked.

Before arriving in Jeddah, Biden had been in Jerusalem, giving a public speech and visiting the West Bank before meeting bilaterally with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and visiting the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

The president coughed his way through his comments at a networking event at East Jerusalem Hospital.

He told a story about a previous brain haemorrhage: “I was giving a speech and I had a terrible headache—— (cough)—excuse me—a terrible headache. And – sorry – (takes a sip of water) – (cough) – I swallowed wrong. I had terrible headaches. This was years ago.’

Saturday – July 16 – Biden has a full day meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

On Saturday, the president had a full day of bilateral meetings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with Prime Ministers Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq, Abdel Fattah al Sisi of Egypt and Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The meetings were part of a summit of the GCC+3 – which brought together leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman – as well as the heads of state of the United States. , Egypt and Iraq.

Biden had hoped to reach a deal on oil production at a time of skyrocketing gas prices.

He concluded his less than 24-hour stay in Saudi Arabia with public remarks in which he expressed unconcealed criticism of the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia. Citizens should “be able to question and criticize their leaders without fear of reprisal,” he said, referring to the assassination of Washington Post’s Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden then returned to Washington and was back at the White House before midnight.

Sunday – July 17 – Biden attends Mass

Biden went to church at Holy Trinity in Georgetown on Sunday evening.

Monday – Rest day

On Monday, the president had a rest day for the public after returning from a tour of the Middle East.

Tuesday – Biden meets Ukrainian first lady

On Tuesday, the president and First Lady Jill met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at the White House. He offered Zelenska a bouquet of flowers and was photographed touching her back and posing nearby for photos.

Wednesday – Biden travels to Massachusetts

On Wednesday, Biden gave a speech on climate change in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Speaking at Brayton Point Power Station — New England’s largest coal-fired power station, which is being turned into a factory producing cables for offshore wind farms — Biden blamed Congress’s failure to act on climate change, rather than the Democratic senator. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The president raised eyebrows by announcing that he had cancer from an accidental misstep. Speaking about how pollution causes cancer, the president said. “That’s why I—and so many other people I grew up with—have cancer,” he said. Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed before becoming president.

On Wednesday, Biden delivered a speech on climate change in Somerset, Massachusetts

On Tuesday, President and First Lady Jill met Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at the White House

Biden hugs Herzog at the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games

Jordanian King Abdullah II (L) meets US President Joe Biden (R) at the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 16

US President Joe Biden (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid shake hands before the start of a joint press conference in Jerusalem on July 14,