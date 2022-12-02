Biden’s primary shakeup makes South Carolina the first in his list – and it is a win for him

Joe Biden wants to make South Carolina — the state that gave him the Democratic nomination — first in the process that decides the party’s presidential nominee, a move that would benefit him in the 2024 election.

Such a move would create a huge shakeup in how Democrats choose their presidential candidate, elevating a state whose Democratic voters are largely black.

The new calendar would also make Iowa a complete outcast. The state, which normally holds number two, is made up of mostly white voters and ran into embarrassing problems when it came to compiling its 2020 results.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the new system would be Biden himself, should he face a primary challenge. Some Democrats have expressed concern about his age — Biden is 80 — and have called for the next generation of leaders to take the lead.

Biden has said he intends to run for a second term, but if he doesn’t, the new calendar would have a ripple effect on the other possible contenders, including Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Gretchen Whitmer.

The president wrote to members of the Democratic National Committee, the party’s governing body, on Thursday night, urging “voters of color” to have a stronger choice.

While Biden has not outright advocated for South Carolina to move to the front row, he has privately told Democrats that is his wish, sources with knowledge of the matter told the Associated Press.

“We need to make sure that voters of color have a say in choosing our candidate much earlier in the process and throughout the early window,” the president wrote to the DNC.

Biden’s message comes as the DNC’s Bylaws Committee meets in Washington on Friday to discuss the presidential nomination process.

Members expect to pass new rules that will shake up the system massively, with South Carolina coming first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day a week later.

Georgia and Michigan, where Gretchen Whitmer is governor, would move into the top five as new early states, and each would hold primaries in subsequent weeks.

Those two states were critical to Biden’s 2020 victory over then-President Donald Trump, who had won both states in his 2016 White House campaign.

“Our early states should reflect the overall diversity of our party and our nation — economically, geographically, demographically. This means more diverse states earlier in the process and more diversity in the overall mix of early states,” the president wrote.

Much of the rest of the country would vote soon after as part of Super Tuesday.

The governing body of the entire Democratic National Committee would have to vote to approve the new rules, but members will very likely do what the bylaws committee recommends.

If the new calendar is approved, it would be a boon to Biden’s re-election process and a reward for states that supported him.

But if Biden chooses not to run for a second term, Kamala Harris, the country’s first black vice president, could be one of the biggest benefits of the new system.

In South Carolina, more than half of registered Democrats are black, giving voters of color a big say in the nomination process.

“Black voters, in particular, have been the backbone of the Democratic Party for decades, but have been pushed backward in the early primary process,” Biden wrote in a letter on personal stationery that did not bear the White House seal.

“We rely on these voters in elections, but have not recognized their importance in our nomination calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted and give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.”

The new system could hurt Pete Buttigieg, who struggled to connect with black voters. He placed fourth in the 2020 South Carolina primary. In contrast, he did well in New Hampshire, where voters are heavily white, and joined that contest with Bernie Sanders.

The proposal has also led to massive infighting in the party. States were allowed to advocate for the primary slot in meetings throughout the summer.

New Hampshire has traditionally been the first and prides itself on its status as the first-in-the-nation primary. In fact, state law requires the nation’s first primaries to be held.

Democrats there reacted with outrage at news of the proposal. Officials are threatening to simply postpone their election regardless of new party rules.

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen issued a statement quashing “the short-sighted decision of the White House.”

Her Democratic colleague agreed.

“I strongly oppose the president’s deeply misguided proposal,” said New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. “But make no mistake, New Hampshire law is clear and our primary remains First in the Nation.”

The new system would leave Iowa out in the cold.

The Iowa caucus has been the start of the Democratic voting calendar since 1976. It traditionally comes after the New Hampshire primary.

But two years ago, a series of technical glitches so distorted the results that the Associated Press never declared a winner for the 2020 primary.

Biden blasted the caucus system, which requires voters to be in person for a lengthy voting process where locals come together to advocate their preferred candidate to other Iowa voters, often pursuing their support through multiple rounds of voting until a winner is declared. proclaimed.

“Our party should no longer allow caucuses as part of our nomination process,” he said.

He argued that “caucuses—which require voters to vote publicly, spend significant amounts of time caucusing, penalizing hourly workers and anyone who doesn’t have the flexibility to go to a fixed location at a set time—are inherently anti – be participatory. ‘

“It should be our party’s goal to free the nomination process from restrictive, anti-worker elections,” he said.