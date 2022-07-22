Biden’s New Economic Scorecard: The Price at the Pump

“While there is a lot that goes into determining the global oil and gas price,” Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in a news conference Monday, “The historic actions President Biden has taken to increase the impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have helped and continue to help increase the global supply of oil and are therefore in the mix of factors driving the price down.”

Republicans say they are surprised the government is celebrating at all when prices are more than $2 per gallon up than they were when Mr. Biden took office. (They don’t mention that he inherited an economy in which global demand for oil was stifled by the coronavirus pandemic.)

It may also seem counterintuitive for the president to encourage lower gasoline costs while pursuing what his aides promise is an ambitious unilateral agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “I will do everything I can to clean our air and water,” Mr Biden said at a climate event in Massachusetts on Wednesday, “to protect the health of our people, to win the clean energy future.”

Economists largely agree that raising the prices of fossil fuels such as coal and gasoline is one way to ensure that consumers burn less of them and move to lower-emission alternatives such as electric vehicles. The Energy department reported on Wednesday that gas mileage in the United States has fallen nearly 8 percent in the past four weeks compared to the same period a year ago. That continued into the second quarter of the year, which the Energy Information Administration said may have been the result of rising gasoline prices.

But officials in the Biden administration — even economists who previously favored steps to raise taxes on fossil fuels — say the high prices aren’t helping the president’s climate agenda.

The prices reinforce a push from Republicans for more oil and gas drilling on federal lands, which Mr. Biden promised to end as he campaigned for the presidency. Recent price volatility may also cause customers to pause when considering buying a more efficient gas-powered car, or an electric one, as supply chain shortages in the automotive industry make it more difficult for consumers to buy electric cars anyway.