Bidens leave for South Carolina vacation

President Joe Biden and his family left Washington on Wednesday for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Biden’s motorcade stopped on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews with first lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and wife Melissa Cohen, and grandson baby Beau Biden in tow.

The president held his grandson’s hand. Baby Beau waved to the military greeter as the president saluted—as the first lady helped him up the stairs of Air Force One.

The trip comes after the president tested negative for COVID last weekend, was finally released from isolation and reunited with his wife after being separated for nearly three weeks due to his infection.

Biden has been given permission to travel by his doctor, but still suffers from a post-COVID cough.

The Bidens have visited the Kiawah several times before — including four times when he was vice president — but this is his first visit since winning the White House.

President Joe Biden (center left) and his family left Washington for vacation on Wednesday. He traveled with grandson baby Beau (center) and son Hunter Biden (second from right)

President Joe Biden (left) watches baby Beau Biden (right) grandson on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday as the family set out for summer vacation in South Carolina

Melissa Cohen (left) steps out of the Beast as President Joe Biden (center) and baby Beau Biden (center right) salute and wave to their military greeter

First Lady Jill Biden waves to reporters as she boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday en route to South Carolina

The trip comes after the president tested negative for COVID last weekend, finally released from isolation and reunited with his wife after being apart for nearly three weeks.

President Joe Biden waves before leaving for week-long vacation in South Carolina after being given permission to travel after COVID infection

Baby Beau Biden, the president’s grandson, is seen on Wednesday through the window of his grandfather’s motorcade

The White House has not said how long the Bidens will be on the private island, but FAA flight restrictions are in place through Tuesday. Those restrictions are standard procedures when a president visits an area.

It is also unclear where Biden is staying on the island.

There is a luxury hotel as well as a variety of rental properties.

There are also many private residences on the island, including homes owned by former Republican administration Nikki Haley, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski, and NBA basketball player Ray Allen.

While Biden is gone, the House will vote on the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate this weekend.

The bill became Democrats’ signature legislative package — replacing Biden’s Build Back Better after it failed to gain adequate Democratic support.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden supports, includes funding for health and climate programs.

President Joe Biden (left) also raised his thumb as he left. Son Hunter Biden (right) stands behind him

Baby Beau Biden (right) crosses his arms on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrew Wednesday as the Biden family left for vacation in South Carolina

President Joe Biden (left) and First Lady Jill Biden (right) disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at Charleston Air Force Base in North Charleston on Wednesday to begin the family vacation

President Joe Biden (left) and First Lady Jill Biden (right) arrive in North Charleston to begin their family vacation in South Carolina

Hunter Biden (right) holds baby Beau Biden’s (left) hand as they descend the steps of Air Force One on Wednesday

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shake hands with military greeters at Joint Base Charleston

Baby Beau Biden (center) stands with First Lady Jill Biden (left) as the president meets and greets military personnel at Joint Base Charleston on Wednesday

The Biden family (from left): First Lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Melissa Cohen, baby Beau Biden and Hunter Biden walk toward Marine One on Wednesday

Marine One flew the Bidens to a second airport, the Charleston Executive Airport, and then they took a motorcade to their rental home in South Carolina.

President Joe Biden (left) escorts First Lady Jill Biden (right) to the waiting Beast as the Biden family arrives for vacation in South Carolina on Wednesday

Democrats also claim it will help reduce the record high inflation the country is experiencing — which will turn into voter anger at the president’s party in the November election.

Before going on vacation, Biden signed the PACT Act. The legislation expands health care for military veterans exposed to toxic fire pits. Biden has previously said he believes his son Beau’s cancer, which killed him in 2015, was caused by Beau’s exposure to burning pits during his military service in Iraq.

The president usually goes to Delaware for his respite, either at his home in Wilmington or his beach house in Rehoboth. Last year he spent part of August in each of those houses.

But the Bidens are no strangers to Kiawah.

They previously visited the island in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015 when Biden was vice president.

And President Biden last visited South Carolina in December, speaking at the South Carolina State University graduation at the invitation of his close friend, Representative Jim Clyburn.

An island of 15 square miles, Kiawah has an oceanfront golf resort and is 25 miles from Charleston. It is known as one of the best golfing destinations on the East Coast.

In May 2021, the PGA held its championship at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

Biden is a golfer, but usually only hits the links of his country club in Wilmington.

In his first 18 months in office, Biden played 15 rounds of golf, according to former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, who tracks presidential records.