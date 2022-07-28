Biden’s Granddaughter to Hold Wedding on White House’s South Lawn

Ms. Biden is the daughter of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and Kathleen Buhle. She works as a lawyer in Washington. Mr. Neal is the son of Dr. Mary C. Neal and Dr. William C. Neal of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and graduated from law school at the University of Pennsylvania in May.

The couple were introduced by friends while living in New York City in 2018 and have been engaged for almost 11 months. Neal proposed on September 4, 2021 in Jackson Hole.

It was not immediately clear on which day the wedding would take place, but the White House indicated on Thursday that it would take place in the fall.