Biden’s Granddaughter to Hold Wedding on White House’s South Lawn
WASHINGTON — President Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, plans to wed this fall on the South Lawn of the White House in the first White House wedding ceremony in nearly a decade.
Ms. Biden announced the plan on Twitter on Thursday, months after she indicated that the president and first lady, Jill Biden, would receive Ms. Biden and her fiancé, Peter Neal, at the White House for their reception.
“To the great relief of the Secret Service and with the approval of the dogs… we are getting married on the South Lawn,” Ms Biden wrote. “Couldn’t be more excited.”
Ms. Biden is the daughter of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and Kathleen Buhle. She works as a lawyer in Washington. Mr. Neal is the son of Dr. Mary C. Neal and Dr. William C. Neal of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and graduated from law school at the University of Pennsylvania in May.
The couple were introduced by friends while living in New York City in 2018 and have been engaged for almost 11 months. Neal proposed on September 4, 2021 in Jackson Hole.
It was not immediately clear on which day the wedding would take place, but the White House indicated on Thursday that it would take place in the fall.
White House officials said the Biden family would cover all costs associated with the wedding, as it is a private event.
“I can assure you that taxpayers’ money is not going there,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Thursday. “Look, that’s a personal thing that happens — that’s not a White House thing.”
According to the White House Historical AssociationMrs. Biden’s wedding will be the 19th documented ceremony to be held on the White House grounds. The most recent wedding took place in 2013 when Pete Souza, the White House chief photographer for President Barack Obama, married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden.
But numerous other relatives of the president’s family have also been married at the White House, including Anthony Rodham, Hillary Clinton’s brother, in 1994, and Tricia Nixon, the daughter of President Richard M. Nixon and Patricia Nixon, in 1971. .
A month after her wedding in 2008, a reception was also held at the White House for President George W. Bush’s daughter, Jenna Bush.