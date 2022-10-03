Biden’s endorsement of things most important to Americans

<!–

President Joe Biden receives poor approval ratings on the issues voters care about most six weeks after the November election that will determine control of Congress.

Voters in a new Monmouth University poll gave the president low figures for inflation – 30% approval – and crime – 32%.

Poll respondents named those two the top issues in their minds as they prepare to decide whether Biden’s Democrats will retain control of the House and Senate.

Voters rated their top concerns as inflation (82%), crime (72%), elections and voting (70%), jobs and unemployment (68%) and immigration (67%).

The least significant issues were the Covid pandemic (32%) and student debt (31%).

And it was Biden’s approach to the covid pandemic that earned him the highest marks – 50% approval.

The poll also found that about half of voters – 49% – said Biden is doing worse than they thought he would as president, 21% said he is doing better and 28% said he has accomplished what they want. thought he would.

Monday’s poll from Monmouth lines up with other polls showing voters are disappointed with Biden’s record in the White House.

They have given the president low marks for the economy since inflation hit record levels in the wake of the covid pandemic.

The White House has blamed the high cost of food and energy on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden has repeatedly called it “Putin’s price hike.”

Gas prices have begun to fall, but food remains at record highs, raising the cost of living for Americans. In addition, in an effort to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised the base interest rate, making it more expensive to get loans for cars and houses.

And many Democrats worry that voters will punish them at the polls on Nov. 8.

Some Democratic candidates have been slow to appear with the president when he was in their state. In Ohio, Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan was not always on Biden’s side, nor was Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

Republicans prefer to win control of the House, while the Senate is seen more as a toss-up.

Democrats lead by one point on the overall vote in the Polling average of thirty-fivewhich essentially means the election is too close to mention.