Biden’s DOJ releases termination letter of ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok as it shields Trump from case

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok sued the agency for wrongful termination in 2019

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released the text of a letter explaining the 2018 firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok in its ongoing legal battle over the federal officer’s firing under the Trump administration.

The department said the 22-year FBI veteran had an “extremely damaging impact on our organization that will take years to overcome.”

Strzok sued the FBI in 2019, accusing the agency of wrongfully letting him go.

The texts emerged as both Strzok and Page had been working on the DOJ investigation into whether the Trump 2016 campaign colluded with or was aided to victory by Russia.

Strzok was initially pulled from the investigation before being fired altogether by then-FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The DOJ released the text of Bowdich’s termination letter to Strzok late last week in an attempt to prove that his firing was not the result of pressure from the former president.

“When I considered all the known facts related to the determination of your case, it was difficult to imagine another incident like yours that brought so much discredit to the organization,” Bowdich said in the August 2018 letter, which was received of Washington examiner.

He was ousted after the release of anti-Trump text messages, such as a 2016 text that read: ‘Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0’

It also emerged at the time that he had an affair with FBI attorney Lisa Page, who worked with Strzok on the Trump-Russia investigation

“In my 23 years with the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps that called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization.”

He admitted that the FBI is not immune to making ‘unpopular decisions’ without elaborating on what they are, but added that ‘the public should be able to scrutinize our work and not have to question our motives.’

The Biden DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Trump from impeachment in Strzok’s case.

“In your judgment, I removed all politics, pundits, commentary and media from reporting the decision point I must address,” Bowdich wrote to Strzok.

‘When I remove all the “noise” I am left with the facts and the extremely damaging impact on our organization that will take years to overcome.’

It is not against FBI guidelines for an agent to express political opinions in a personal capacity.

However, the emergence of Strzok and Page’s texts angered Trump and Republicans in Congress, who used it to cast doubt on the legitimacy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

One message, which generated scrutiny on the right, read: ‘I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s] office that there is no way Trump will be elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.’

Mueller pulled Strzok from the probe in late 2017 to protect its integrity, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

In Strzok’s ongoing lawsuit, the DOJ has argued that the fired agent “did not show that former President Trump played any role” in his termination.

Even under the Biden administration, it opposes Strzok’s efforts to impeach Trump.

The DOJ said Thursday that Bowdich promised he never saw [Trump] be involved in the firing of anyone other than the politically appointed director,’ referring to his high-profile firing of former FBI Director James Comey.