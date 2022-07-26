Biden’s doctor says president is back to excercising

Joe Biden “feels well enough to resume his exercise regimen,” his doctor said Tuesday, as the president enters day five of his covid 19.

Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely disappeared,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor in a statement. But the president will continue to isolate. He suffered from a runny nose, cough and body aches.

The president has also completed five days of his PAXLOVID treatment.

The White House said the president will remain in isolation until he tests negative.

“If he has a negative test after day five, he can end his isolation,” said Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha in Monday’s press conference. “CDC guidance suggests that you wear a mask when he is around others. The president will follow the guidelines of the CDC.”

the White House released the above photo of Biden working from the Truman balcony next to his dog Commander

Biden is an avid cyclist and also loves weightlifting — up there, riding his bike in Rehoboth Beach in July 2022

Biden is known as an avid cyclist, riding outdoors when he can, as well as riding a Peloton bike.

In June, he took a spill from his bike while riding outside on a weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home, but he was fine, he got up to pedal.

He also usually starts his mornings with a workout that usually involves some sort of weightlifting.

The president has been busy during his isolation.

He has participated in meetings virtually from the residence. The White House also released photos of Biden at work in the residence.

On Monday, the president said he feels “great.”

“I feel great,” Biden said, noting that his voice was still “raspy.”

“You know I slept two nights the whole time,” Biden continued.

“Actually, my dog ​​was supposed to wake me up this morning. My wife is not there. She usually takes it outside in the morning while I’m upstairs training and so I felt this mouthpiece from my dog’s nose against my chest for about five or seven minutes,” Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden flew to the family home in Wilmington after Biden’s positive test came in last week.

‘I feel better every day. I still have this, a little sore throat and a little cough, but it’s changing significantly. It is now on the upper part of my throat. It’s more around my nose and elsewhere. And they tell me that’s part of the course. And I think I’m on my way to a full, total recovery,” the president said.

“Hopefully I’ll be back to work in person by the end of this week,” he noted.

Biden also revealed other details about how the virus has affected his workday.

“Well, I hope I’ll be back in person by the end of this week,” he said. “But as you know, I kept a full schedule. I mean, I’ve done four big events today and I’m… I didn’t start until 9:30 today. And I’ll probably finish today…I’ll be ready around 6:30pm Plus I don’t keep the same hours, but I meet all my requirements that come before me and we make decisions on the general range of other topics as well,” said Biden.

dr. Jha did not say what Biden’s testing regimen will be after his five days of isolation have ended. He noted that most people test positive on a PRC test for a long time.

‘He made sure he remained PCR positive for a long time. We don’t use PCR testing in people who are recovering. So we don’t use PCR testing. But in terms of his regular cadence of his antigen tests — that’s not something that, I don’t know what the cadence will be, and that’s something that will be decided between him and his doctor,” he said at Monday’s news conference.