Biden’s doctor says he now has a ‘loose cough’ but insists he is ‘feeling fine’

President Joe Biden’s “loose cough” returned Tuesday, according to his doctor’s assessment, as he continued to test positive for COVID-19 about 13 days after initial diagnosis.

It means the 79-year-old is trapped at the White House complex, isolated from staff and relatives.

“The president is still feeling well, although he has a bit of a recurring cough,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

“He remains fever-free and cheerful.”

Biden tested negative for COVID twice last week, but tested positive again on Saturday in what O’Connor described as a “rebound” case seen in a small percentage of patients taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

It thwarted the president’s plans for a weekend back in Delaware.

But he was able to make a video appearance on Monday announcing that the US had killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri this weekend.

In his letter, O’Connor said the president would continue his strict isolation.

According to Pfizer, 40,000 Paxlovid prescriptions are written every day

“He will carry on the affairs of the American people from the executive residence,” he wrote.

“As I’ve stated before, the president continues to be scrupulously conscientious in protecting executives, the White House, the Secret Service, and other personnel whose duties require some (albeit socially distant) proximity to him.”

A day earlier, the White House said the president still has mild “ongoing symptoms.”

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment after O’Connor said in a letter that Biden is still “feeling good” after contracting a rebound case of the virus shortly after testing negative.

‘No recurring symptoms – meaning if, if you look at’ [O’Connor’s] original letter, there is nothing. There’s nothing serious, right? Because he feels good. He feels he feels good.’

“But as we know we’ve all had COVID, we’ve got a bit of a lingering cough, a bit of maybe a lingering sniff. That’s not uncommon, so that’s what we’re talking about,” she said, without specifying the exact nature of the president’s ailments.

He seems to be doing better than he was after his original diagnosis last month. During the first round of Biden “we talked about a little fatigue, we talked about aches, you know, there was a little discomfort. That didn’t happen,” she said.

Jean-Pierre continued to dance around the exact nature of what the president was going through while dismissing minor symptoms.

“And there are some, you know, you still have a dry cough, you still have a little bit of sniffing that lasts a little longer,” she said.

“Many of us have had COVID before and it’s usually persistent symptoms and that’s what I’m talking about,” she told a press corps that, like much of the country, has seen a string of covid cases during the pandemic.

When asked if Biden was still experiencing certain things, she “of course” said he was — then pointed to Biden’s chronic dry cough, which continued his positive tests for COVID.

Her comments prompted repeated questions from the press about the exact nature of the president’s symptoms, what he was doing in solitude and when he would travel again.

Biden’s dog commander has been his companion. First lady Jill Biden is in Wilmington

Biden released a video of COVID isolation on Sunday, where he FaceTimes with lawyers on Capitol Hill instead of going there to help defend the PACT Act, which was defeated by Republicans and is intended to help veterans affected by burns. and other toxic chemicals

It all comes at a critical time in Washington, where Biden is in sight to make some policy gains, even if he avoids sitting down with lawmakers.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D), who negotiated directly with Biden for months, announced last week that he had reached a deal with Senate leader Charles Schumer on a package that will raise $739 billion in revenue, with $433 billion in climate spending and other measures, and about $300 billion in deficit reduction.

But Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose vote would be crucial for the approval, has yet to give the ‘reconciliation proposal’, which is protected from Republican filibuster.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on a tour of Asia, with aggressive statements from Beijing about reports she plans to visit Taiwan.