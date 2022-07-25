Biden’s doctor insists his symptoms have ‘almost completely resolved’ but his nose still runny

President Joe Biden’s COVID symptoms are “almost completely gone” just four days after testing positive, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in an update Monday.

The president, said Dr. O’Connor, still has some ‘residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness’.

Biden will continue to take PAXLOVID’s antiviral medication as previously prescribed and “tolerates the treatment well.”

O’Connor said the president will continue to isolate and be “specifically conscientious about protecting any staff member” whose duties require some proximity to him — even if it’s socially distancing at six feet.

No new images were released this weekend of Biden as he continues to isolate himself after his COVID-19 diagnosis, but White House aides say he is showing “more energy” since Thursday’s positive test.

A video was released on Twitter of Biden providing an update on his condition on Thursday and he virtually appeared in a meeting on Friday.

The next time Americans will see Biden, he will make virtual remarks before a conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives this afternoon. He was due to travel to Florida for the event, but had to cancel those plans due to his COVID diagnosis.

White House officials claim, according to NBC’s Today program, that Biden is at work and has “more energy” than when he first dealt with the virus.

None of the 17 people considered close to Biden have tested positive for COVID as of Sunday — including wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris.

An update from O’Connor on Sunday claimed Biden’s condition “continues to improve significantly” despite a persistent sore throat.

“His voice remains a little deep,” O’Connor noted in his letter to Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s press secretary.

The sore throat, says Dr. O’Connor, is “probably the result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, so that’s encouraging.”

‘His rhinorrhoea’ [runny nose]coughing and body aches are significantly reduced,” he added.

Biden received his positive diagnosis during a routine COVID test conducted on Thursday.

When the news of his diagnosis broke, the president released a video on his official Twitter in which he said he was feeling fine and working from isolation in the White House.

dr. O’Connor said Sunday morning that Biden had completed his third day of PAXLOVID treatment on Saturday night.

Biden, the doctor said, will continue to isolate, as he has the highly contagious BA.5 variant.

As many as 80 percent of current COVID infections in the US are this variant.

O’Connor wrote in his Saturday update on Biden’s condition that his previous symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, have become “less bothersome.”

Biden’s diagnosis Thursday did not mention a sore throat or body aches.

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain perfectly normal” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all,” the doctor wrote in his update on Saturday.

He added, “His lungs remain clean.”

dr. O’Connor said preliminary DNA sequencing results indicating Biden was infected with the BA.5 variant did not affect his treatment plan “in any way.”

