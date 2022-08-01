Biden’s doctor confirms president is STILL testing positive for COVID

President Biden’s doctor confirmed that he still tested positive for COVID on Monday morning and that he will continue his strict isolation even as the president continues to “feel good.”

Biden has now not left the White House complex for 12 days after he suffered a rebound case on Saturday believed to be caused by his Paxlovid treatment regimen.

White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden is still feeling fine and showing no symptoms.

The president has no public appearances scheduled for Monday. In his place, Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press officer, will brief reporters.

“The President Still Feels Good As He Starts His Week,” O’Connor wrote. “Given his positive rebound that we reported on Saturday, we continued to monitor the daily. Unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test this morning remained positive.”

O’Connor said Biden would continue to work from the White House. He also explained that the president’s positive test was “expected” given similar patients in his position.

The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described.”

According to O’Connor, “he will continue to run the affairs of the American people from the Executive Residence.” O’Connor wrote that Biden “continues to be very conscientious in protecting executives, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel whose duties do not require (albeit socially distancing) proximity to him.”

That means Biden will stay away from the West Wing, where aides do official business.

It all comes at a critical time in Washington, where Biden is in sight to make some policy gains, even if he avoids sitting down with lawmakers.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D), who negotiated directly with Biden for months, announced last week that he had reached a deal with Senate leader Charles Schumer on a package that will raise $739 billion in revenue, with $433 billion in climate spending and other measures, and about $300 billion in deficit reduction.

Biden released a video of COVID isolation on Sunday, where he FaceTimes with lawyers on Capitol Hill instead of going there to help defend the PACT Act, which was defeated by Republicans and is intended to help veterans affected by burns. and other toxic chemicals

But Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose vote would be crucial for the approval, has yet to give the ‘reconciliation proposal’, which is protected from Republican filibuster.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on a tour of Asia, with aggressive statements from Beijing about reports she plans to visit Taiwan.

The president had tested negative for COVID-19 for four days in a row after being infected last month. But medical experts insist his rebound case, while rare, isn’t entirely unusual.

He tested positive on Saturday and went into isolation again. Officials said he had six close contacts before the positive hit.

Doctors have noted that some people in higher risk categories treated with Paxlovid, such as Biden, are prone to “rebound” infections.

First lady Jill Biden remains at the family home in Wilmington, Delaware, and tested negative.

Biden planned to reunite with her on Sunday before getting his “rebound” case.