Biden’s Covid Symptoms Have Improved, White House Physician Says

President Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees late Thursday night after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day, according to the White House physician, who said Friday the president’s symptoms had improved after his first full day of hospitalization. taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter released Friday that Mr. Biden continued to suffer from a runny nose and fatigue, and that he “had an occasional non-productive, now ‘loose’ cough.” dr. O’Connor added that Mr. Biden “responded favorably” to Tylenol. Mr Biden’s temperature is not considered a low-grade fever, a White House official said.

“His voice is deeper this morning,” wrote Dr. O’Connor. “His heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain completely normal, on room air.”