Biden’s Covid Symptoms Have Improved, White House Physician Says
President Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees late Thursday night after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day, according to the White House physician, who said Friday the president’s symptoms had improved after his first full day of hospitalization. taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
The doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter released Friday that Mr. Biden continued to suffer from a runny nose and fatigue, and that he “had an occasional non-productive, now ‘loose’ cough.” dr. O’Connor added that Mr. Biden “responded favorably” to Tylenol. Mr Biden’s temperature is not considered a low-grade fever, a White House official said.
“His voice is deeper this morning,” wrote Dr. O’Connor. “His heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain completely normal, on room air.”
The president will continue his Paxlovid course, added Dr. O’Connor, as well as Tylenol. He will use his albuterol inhaler “as needed”.
The letter came after Dr. Ashish Jha, the administration’s Covid response coordinator, said Friday morning that Mr Biden was feeling “just fine” late Thursday night, with a dry cough and a runny nose as his only symptoms.
dr. Jha said on NBC’s “Today” show that members of Mr. Biden’s staff had spoken with the president about 10 p.m. Thursday evening.
“His words were, ‘I feel fine,'” said Dr. yah. “No change in symptoms. Again, the kind of dry cough, the runny nose, those are two main things he felt yesterday.
The White House has taken extraordinary steps to protect the president in the past, although Mr. Biden has resumed a more normal presidential schedule in recent months.
dr. Jha said the president was being closely monitored for signs that his symptoms could get worse, including the possibility of some effect on his lungs, which could be one of the more dangerous complications of a coronavirus infection, as Covid is primarily a disease of the coronavirus. airways.
So far, said Dr. Jha, there were no such signs.
“His personal physician also consults with infectious disease experts across the country, all part of the plan of what we always intended to do if the president got infected,” said Dr. yah. “And so he gets check-ins very regularly and of course he meets people all day long, over the phone and via Zoom, so a lot of eyes are on him.”
dr. Jha also downplayed the risks that the president could develop so-called ‘long Covid’, with symptoms lasting for weeks, months or longer. He used a question about that opportunity to raise the importance of vaccination.
“If you think about, you know, the number of people who end up having significant long-term symptoms is very small and significantly reduced if you’re vaccinated and boosted, which is what this president has,” he said.
Later on Friday, Dr. Jha appearing at a White House briefing at 3 p.m. Eastern with the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.