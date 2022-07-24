Biden’s Covid Symptoms Continue to Improve, Doctor Says
WASHINGTON — President Biden continues to “improve significantly” after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, his doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Sunday.
According to a letter released by dr. O’Connor, Mr Biden had no shortness of breath or decreased oxygen levels, and his main symptom on Sunday was a sore throat – a result of the immune response. dr. O’Connor added that the president would continue to isolate, but that he is “responding to therapy as expected.”
Officials had said the president began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, including a low-grade fever, a runny nose and a dry cough. But on Sunday, Dr. O’Connor that those had “reduced considerably”.
During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said BA.5 – an Omicron subvariant that is now responsible for 75 to 80 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States – Biden’s disease.
dr. Jha also told ABC’s “This Week” that none of the 17 people considered close contacts of Mr Biden had tested positive for the virus until late Saturday.
After announcing last week that the president had contracted the virus, officials said he would be in isolation in the White House for at least five days, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the days since, officials have repeatedly described Mr Biden’s symptoms as “mild” and stressed that he has been able to continue working, not least because he received all recommended vaccine doses.
“I suspect this will be a course of Covid that we’ve seen in many Americans who have been fully vaccinated, double boosted, and treated with those tools in hand,” said Dr. yah. “You know, the president has done a good job, and we assume he will continue to do so.”
In addition to the protection provided by the vaccine, Mr. Biden, 79, has also been given Paxlovid, an antiviral drug used to guard against serious illness. It mainly protects people in risk categories, including those over the age of 65.
“Thank goodness our vaccines and therapies work well against it, which is why I think the president is doing a good job,” said Dr. yah.
Biden’s illness comes as BA.5 has sparked another wave of infections in the United States, including many people who have been vaccinated and have recovered relatively recently from a previous Covid infection. BA.5, considered the most transmissible variant so far, has been dominant in the United States for several weeks and since then, Covid hospitalizations have increased by more than 15 percent in the past 14 days.
While Mr Biden’s case has not greatly disrupted his work schedule so far, public health officials have seized the opportunity to beg those who are infected to get some needed rest, and to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to take the injection. get in to ward off a serious illness.
“It’s a memory for everyone,” said Dr. Jha at a press conference on Thursday after the announcement about the president. “If you’re over 50 and if you didn’t get a vaccine by the year 2022, you should get one. You should go get one now, because it will dramatically improve your level of protection.”