Biden’s Covid Symptoms Continue to Improve, Doctor Says

“Thank goodness our vaccines and therapies work well against it, which is why I think the president is doing a good job,” said Dr. yah.

Biden’s illness comes as BA.5 has sparked another wave of infections in the United States, including many people who have been vaccinated and have recovered relatively recently from a previous Covid infection. BA.5, considered the most transmissible variant so far, has been dominant in the United States for several weeks and since then, Covid hospitalizations have increased by more than 15 percent in the past 14 days.

While Mr Biden’s case has not greatly disrupted his work schedule so far, public health officials have seized the opportunity to beg those who are infected to get some needed rest, and to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to take the injection. get in to ward off a serious illness.

“It’s a memory for everyone,” said Dr. Jha at a press conference on Thursday after the announcement about the president. “If you’re over 50 and if you didn’t get a vaccine by the year 2022, you should get one. You should go get one now, because it will dramatically improve your level of protection.”