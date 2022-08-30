Biden’s border policies have ‘no consequences’ for illegal migrants, his Border Patrol Chief says

The migration crisis will continue to worsen as Joe Biden’s policy says there will be “no impact” on illegal immigration, the president’s senior Border Patrol official claims.

Raul Ortiz accused Biden of creating an environment that enabled the unprecedented wave of migration on the southern border over the past nearly two years and said it will continue at an “exponential” pace under current policies.

“In my experience, we’ve seen increases when there are no consequences,” the Border Patrol chief said under oath during a recorded statement with the Florida Attorney General’s office.

He added in his question: “There is an assumption that if migrant populations are told that there is a possibility that they will be released, you can indeed see an increase.”

“I do think it will increase, yes,” he said when he insisted that illegal immigration continues to increase.

Despite the second straight month of fewer meetings on the southern border, the numbers are still at record numbers led by President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Migrants are being bussed from Texas and Arizona to New York City and Washington DC to dissipate the heat of illegal immigration from border states. Pictured: Migrants are greeted as they arrive at the Port Authority bus terminal in NYC on August 30

A migrant child looks up as another bus from Texas arrives at the Port Authority in Manhattan on Monday, August 30

In fiscal year 2022, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has met more than 2 million migrants at the southern border so far – a historic number set to rise even more in the final quarter.

The highest number of crossings on record was reached in May this year, when the CBP reported finding 241,166 migrants in one month.

In a registered statement to the Florida Attorney General, Ortiz said under oath there will be no “consequences” for migrants flooding the southern border.

Ortiz appeared on July 28 for a statement as part of a discovery in a lawsuit by Florida AG Ashley Moody against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and border agencies under the department’s purview.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have been released into the U.S. interior since Biden took office

Ortiz, who has more than 31 years of law enforcement experience, told Florida attorneys last month that migrants usually enter the US illegally because they think they can stay in the country.

Mayorkas has consistently insisted that the southern border be “closed,” despite the spike in illegal immigration since Biden took office.

A migrant from Venezuela shakes hands with a volunteer after arriving in New York City on a bus from Texas. The migrant, Enrique Fernandez, gets into a car to reunite with his cousin, who lives in New York

Biden’s policies, which are largely based on alternatives to detention programs, have only exacerbated the ongoing border crisis. CBP meetings remain at record high, with more than 2 million so far in fiscal year 2022

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Mayorkas said that while there is a “historic challenge” at the border, it is still “safe”.

A 2021 DHS memo revealed Biden’s immigration policies, noting that the change in standards has fueled the migrant wave

The document, which Moody shared with Fox in April, noted that one of the main reasons for the increased migration was “perceptions of favorable US immigration policies.”

Alternatives to detention programs, which are a big part of Biden’s immigration policy, are not particularly effective. Most of the time, migrants can eventually escape the system and disappear in the US

When asked during the impeachment last month whether the border crisis is currently “less safe for both Americans and aliens,” Ortiz replied: “yes.”

The Florida lawsuit will go to trial in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida in January 2023.

It comes as the mayors of New York City and Washington DC beg for help with the crisis, which has hit the cities after Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched an initiative to send migrants out of his state.

Thousands of migrants sent by bus arrive in the country’s capital and the Big Apple.

Abbott launched the program in mid-April so that the issue would come closer to the face of elites and Democratic lawmakers who insist the border situation is not a crisis.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed Abbott’s lead and also began transporting migrants illegally entering his state to DC in mid-May.