Biden’s ‘bodyman’ QUITS to take job at Transportation Department

President Joe Biden’s bodyman Stephen Goepfert will leave the White House at the end of this week.

CNN reported Tuesday that Goepfert will leave the West Wing for a position in the Transport Department.

Goepfert, the first gay man to hold the role of personal assistant to a president, has worked for Biden as a “bodyman” since his 2020 presidential campaign and before that in the Obama White House.

Stephen Goepfert (left) was the first openly gay man to hold the title of Personal Assistant to the President, before President Joe Biden (right)

Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden’s “bodyman” carries bags and other essentials across the South Lawn after arriving at the White House from Rehoboth Beach

White House Exits Jen Psaki – Biden Press Secretary Amanda Finney – Psaki’s Chief of Staff Symone Sanders – chief spokesperson for Harris Tina Flourney – Harris .’s chief of staff Ashley Etienne – Senior Assistant to Harris Vincent Evans – Senior Assistant to Harris Carissa Smith – Public Engagement Officer Kalisha Dessources Figures – Gender Policy Officer Linda Etim – Senior Director National Security Council Cameron Trimble – Director of Digital Engagement Mike Gwin – Rapid Response Director Vedant Patel – Biden’s Deputy Spokesperson Michael Kikukawa – Press Assistant Biden David Kieve – Director for Environmental Engagement Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo – associate counsel

As the president’s “bodyman” Goepfert is often the first and last associate Biden sees every day.

And while not quite a public figure, he is often caught posting comments on the podium before Biden delivers a speech or gives the president a note.

“From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert was by my side,” the president said in a statement to CNN.

“In moments big, small and extraordinary, he has been a trusted and loyal confidant whom everyone counts on and who always delivers,” the president continued.

“Jill and I will miss Stephen, but we are proud that he will continue to serve the American people in his new role in the Biden-Harris administration as he continues his career in public service,” Biden added.

CNN reported that Goepfert’s replacement will be Jacob Spreyer, currently the official White House receptionist.

Goepfert joined the Obama administration as a deputy director in the Office of Presidential Correspondence.

He caught the attention of Steve Ricchetti, who is currently Biden’s counselor to the president.

Then Ricchetti was Vice President Joe Biden’s chief of staff and transferred Goepfert to serve as a senior adviser.

During the 2020 campaign, Goepfert’s name came up when Biden’s personal assistant retired.

“You’re literally on the edge of where the president’s privacy and public duties are,” Ricchetti told CNN. “Stephen has had the ability and willingness to assist the President in everything he did during the day. That will ultimately be a crucial role.’

Ricchetti also portrayed Goepfert as a nice guy.

“There is nothing President Biden values ​​more than an authentic personal connection with people he meets along the way,” Ricchetti told CNN. “How his personal assistant treats other people besides him is vital as an expression of who the president is — and Stephen is phenomenal at that.”

Goepfert joins an exodus of White House staff who have left in recent months — though they have mostly remained in government positions.

For example, White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin took a job at the Treasury Department, as did press assistant Michael Kikukawa.

Vedant Patel, an assistant White House press secretary, left to become a deputy spokesperson at the State Department.

Amanda Finney, chief of staff for the White House press service, left for the Energy Department in June.

Those who haven’t stayed in the federal government have taken to the media, including former chief spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders, who now has a show on MSNBC.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki also attended MSNBC.

First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, went to Hamilton Place Strategies, a public affairs consultancy.

Late last month, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield decided to remain in her position after announcing earlier that she would be leaving.