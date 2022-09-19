Biden’s Beast gets stuck in traffic en route to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

<!–

President Joe Biden’s armored limousine has come to a halt outside a Pret coffee shop in central London today as the world leader attempts to reach Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Biden and his wife Jill were seen in the back of the motorcade, known as ‘The Beast’, when it got stuck in busy London traffic this morning.

Biden waved to the crowd, who were shocked to see the US president drive past near Marble Arch in central London.

While other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, arrive with a fleet of buses at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral, Biden was allowed to ride in The Beast.

But commentators joked that Biden might as well have taken the bus after the video shows his motorcade rolling slowly through the streets of London before coming to a stop in front of a coffee bar in Pret.

The video shows members of the public waving and taking photos of the president as Met Police officers stood guard.

A member of the Met Police Special Escort Group was seen racing past the Beast on a motorcycle to clear the traffic ahead of them.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at Buckingham Palace on Sunday for a state reception for heads of state

This is a breaking news story, more to come…