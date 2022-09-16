Biden’s approval rating creeps up to 45% after climate and prescription drug bill passed

President Joe Biden’s approval rating crept back to 45 percent this month, from a low of 36 percent in July.

The bump comes from Democrats showing renewed enthusiasm for Biden, with 78 percent of party members now agreeing with Biden’s work, up from 65 percent in July, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

Still, when a trio of prominent Michigan Democrats were asked if he should run for re-election on Wednesday’s trip to Detroit, two party members said they would support him if he decides to run and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for president. re-election. election, would not answer the question.

Whitner laughed and replied, “I’m not having that conversation.”

“I’m going to tell you that if he runs, we’ll all support him,” Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell said. “Those are questions meant to cause trouble,” she scolded reporters.

sen. Debbie Stabenow was specifically asked if he should run for president. Instead, she replied that she would support Biden if he decides to flee.

“There’s no doubt about that, if President Biden is back in the game, count me in,” Stabenow said.

A trio of Michigan Democrats (from left): Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Debbie Dingell and Sen. Debbie Stabenow was asked about Biden’s 2024 prospects during his Detroit Auto Show tour on Wednesday. Dingell and Stabenow said they would support him if he fled

Of late, Biden has had a string of legislative victories, including the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act — which contains key provisions on climate and prescription drugs — the CHIPs Act, which funds the U.S. semiconductor industry, and a Veterans Act to mitigate the health effects of fire pits. in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Biden also kept a campaign promise to write off some of the student loans.

The president has also gone on the offensive against former President Donald Trump and his allies — labeling “ultra-MAGA” as extreme and anti-democratic.

Gasoline prices have also fallen in recent weeks — down 26% to $3.71 a gallon since June, which has eased pressure on household budgets somewhat, even as inflation remains high.

The president’s rating is now comparable to that seen in the first quarter of the year, but he is lagging behind early highs.

His average approval score in AP-NORC polls during the first six months of his tenure was 60%.

And his disapproval rate – 53% – is still high.

The economy remains a weakness for Biden.

Only 38% approve of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming vote.

Twenty-nine percent of adults in the US say the economy is doing well, while 71% say it’s bad.

In June, 20% said conditions were good and 79% said they were bad.

Interviews suggest that a major reason for Biden’s resurgence is Trump’s re-emergence on the national stage, leading voters like Stephen Jablonsky, who labeled Biden as “OK,” to say Democratic voting is a must for the nation’s survival.

“The country has a political virus called Donald Trump,” said Jablonsky, a retired music professor from Stamford, Connecticut. “We have a man who is psychotic and who doesn’t seem to care about law and order and democracy. The Republican Party has gone to a place so unattractive and so dangerous that the upcoming election in November may well be the last election we’ll ever have.”

Republicans feel just as negative about Biden as before. Only about 1 in 10 Republicans approve of the president in general or the economy, similar to the ratings earlier this summer.

Christine Yannuzzi, 50, doubts 79-year-old Biden has the capacity to lead.

“I don’t think he’s fully aware of everything that’s going on all the time mentally,” says Yannuzzi, who lives in Binghamton, New York. “The economy is really bad and it’s hard for me to believe that unemployment is as low as they say.”

“I think the middle class is really being phased out and families have two or three jobs per person to make it,” the Republican added.

Democrats are now more positive than they were in June, 46% versus 31%.

Republicans remain largely negative, with only 10% saying conditions are good and 90% saying they are bad.

About a quarter of Americans now say things are moving in the right direction in the country, 27%, up from 17% in July.

Seventy-two percent say things are going in the wrong direction.

Nearly half of Democrats – 44% – are optimistic, up from 27% in July. Only 9% of Republicans are optimistic about the country’s direction.

Akila Atkins, a 27-year-old stay-at-home mom of two, thinks Biden is “OK” and isn’t very confident his solutions will curb rising prices.

Atkins says it has become a little more difficult to manage her family’s expenses in the past year, and she is frustrated that she can no longer rely on the expanded child tax relief.

The monthly tax credit was part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and has since expired.

The Census Bureau reported Tuesday that the expanded tax cut nearly halved the rate of child poverty last year to 5.2%.

Atkins said it helped them “stay afloat with bills, kids’ clothes, shoes, school supplies, everything.”

Whatever doubts the Democrat in Grand Forks, North Dakota has about Biden, she believes he is preferable to Trump.

“I always feel like he can do better, but then again, he’s better than our last president,” she said.