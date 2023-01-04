Biden’s administration allocates $400 million for Golden Gate Bridge earthquake upgrades

A decades-old project to strengthen the Golden Gate Bridge to withstand major earthquakes is closer to finish after receiving $400 million from the Biden administration.

The Federal Highway Administration announced in late December that it is allocating $400 million from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure package approved in 2021 to complete the third and final phase of seismic upgrades on the bridge.

Launched in the late 1990s, the project aims to make the 2-mile span withstand a magnitude 8.3 earthquake, an event comparable to the devastating San Francisco earthquake in 1906.

“This project is as important as any transportation infrastructure project you can find in America,” said Rep. San Rafael’s Jared Huffman, who was part of a delegation of Bay Area Democrats who wrote to the Biden administration in support of the funds.

“Can you imagine the calamity and damage if a major earthquake struck and the Golden Gate Bridge was severely damaged or destroyed?” he said. “That’s the scenario you have to think about and plan for.”

“The bridge turns 85 years old this year and this investment will ensure the Golden Gate Bridge is stronger than ever,” bridge district general manager Denis Mulligan said in a statement.

Plans for the seismic upgrades began in the aftermath of the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. The magnitude-6.9 earthquake killed more than 60 people, caused thousands of injuries and billions of dollars in damage.

The 15-second quake also caused significant damage to local bridges and highways, including the collapse of part of the top deck of the Bay Bridge and the Cypress Street overpass in Oakland, killing more than 40 people. The Golden Gate Bridge was spared and had no discernible damage.

After the earthquake, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District launched a retrofit project in 1997 to ensure the nearly 2-mile span would withstand an even stronger earthquake.

The agency decided to take a phased approach due to cost and installed the most vulnerable parts of the bridges first, starting with the two approaches. Between 2001 and 2014, approximately $260 million in retrofit projects were completed.

The final phase of the project will work to upgrade the suspension bridge’s 2-mile span and two main towers.

With the $400 million infusion, the estimated $879 million will be about half funded, according to the district’s chief engineer, Ewa Bauer-Furbush. The district is considering investing $174 million in bridge toll revenues into the project, in addition to the $51 million already committed and potential state funding to close the funding gap.

That said, Bauer-Furbush said the project “has a long way to go.”

The agency plans to begin advertising for a contractor in March, with construction planned for 2024 and through 2029.

“We’re very optimistic,” said Bauer-Furbush, “especially about getting this $400 million, because it reassures other agencies that the project is real and can be funded.”

The ongoing construction of the suicide barrier on the bridge is not expected to slow seismic upgrades, Bauer-Furbush said. The bridge district estimates that the suicide barrier on either side of the main span will be completed by the end of this year.

When the seismic upgrades begin, Bauer-Furbush said bridge commuters and visitors should not experience significant changes and construction will appear similar to ongoing suicide deterrence work. Partial lane closures would only occur during overnight hours, she said.