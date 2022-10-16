Biden WON’T meet with Saudi Crown Prince MBS at G20 summit, national security advisor says

<!–

President Joe Biden has no plans as of Sunday for another one-on-one meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, after OPEC+ announced dramatic production cuts that are likely to push up gas prices in the United States and elsewhere.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was asked by CNN’s State of the Union whether Biden has plans to meet MBS, as he is popularly known, at the upcoming G20 summit of the world’s richest countries.

“He has no plans to meet the Crown Prince at the G20 summit,” Sullivan said.

“However, he’s focused on making sure — through whatever involvement he has across the board — he’s looking out not just for the US, but our allies as well.”

But the Saudi Arabia-led oil cartel’s recent decision to cut production of 2 million barrels of oil per day dealt a blow to Biden’s efforts to combat rising costs while also boosting Russia and its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are now calling for retaliation against the Saudis, including legislative push to halt the US military’s lucrative arms sales to the Gulf Kingdom.

The White House said it would re-evaluate its relationship with the Saudis, but has not elaborated further discussions.

Sullivan said on Sunday that Biden would not “act in haste,” but assured that he would consult Congress before taking any meaningful action.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the president does not plan to meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Bali next month at the G20 summit.

“This is a relationship that has been built for decades on the basis of two parties,” said the advisor. “And so the president isn’t going to act hastily, he’s going to act methodically, strategically.”

“And he will take the time to consult with members of both parties, as well as give Congress a chance to come back so he can sit with them in person.”

Biden met MBS in Jeddah in July as part of a wider trip to meet Gulf allies. The White House has maintained that it was not oil, despite domestic gas prices still hovering near the June record levels at the time.

Critics of the president who previously accused him of dragging cows to Saudi Arabia instead of doing more to expand domestic energy production are now blaming him for the expected price hikes that will come at the pump.

Sullivan highlighted the positive results of Biden’s Saudi visit, including the subsequent opening of the country’s airspace to Israeli flights.

“One of the things he was able to accomplish at that July meeting was the historic opening of Saudi airspace to Israeli commercial air traffic,” Sullivan said.

“The first step Saudi Arabia has ever taken towards normalization with Israel, which we believe has been positive for him to be able to deliver for a strong partner of ours.”

Biden has been attacked by critics for meeting with Saudi leaders despite promises to turn them into a ‘pariah’ state – which has come back to haunt him after OPEC+ decision

Biden promised in a CNN interview last week that there would be “consequences” for the decision led by Riyadh.

The OPEC+ production cut has left the president in a politically precarious situation, with gas prices creeping back up and midterm elections less than a month away.

It is also about to undermine US-led energy sanctions against Russia, which relies on its oil and gas exports to help fund Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said Thursday that the Biden administration had previously asked OPEC and its allies to delay austerity for a month — until just before the midterm elections.

Such a move would likely have minimized the political impact at the polls and slowed down the expected rise in gas prices.

“The kingdom government has made it clear through ongoing consultations with the US administration that all economic analysis indicates that delaying the OPEC+ decision by one month would have had negative economic consequences, according to what has been suggested,” said Saudi Arabia. Arabia in a statement. shared by Associated Press.

The White House denied any political motivation in such discussions, the AP said.