Biden will ‘send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine’ to help war effort against Putin

Joe Biden was said to be finalizing plans to send a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to aid the war effort against Russian forces.

The announcement comes ahead of Biden’s meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky — who is visiting the White House today.

Zelensky and Biden will meet to discuss what the White House has described as the United States’ “enduring commitment to Ukraine.”

The President of Ukraine posted Twitter that he hopes the meeting will “strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and defense capabilities.”

The post added that Zelensky will speak at the congress and a number of bilateral meetings during the US visit

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a White House statement that Biden looks forward to the meeting.

“President Zelensky will address a joint session of Congress and demonstrate strong bipartisan support for Ukraine,” the statement said.

“Three hundred days ago, Russia launched a brutal attack on Ukraine, in response President Biden called on the world to support the people of Ukraine in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Biden is expected to announce a “significant” new package of security aid to help Ukraine defend against Russia.

“The visit will underline the determination of the United States to support Ukraine for as long as possible, including by providing economic, humanitarian and military assistance,” the statement said.

However, the Pentagon’s plan to send the Patriot missile still needs to be approved by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before being sent to President Joe Biden for signature. That’s what the three officials said CNN that approval is expected.

Ukraine has called on the US to send the advanced long-range air defense system for its highly effective ability to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles.

It remains unclear how many missile launchers will be dispatched, but a typical Patriot battery contains a radar set that detects and tracks targets, computers, power generation equipment, a control station and up to eight launchers, each with four ready to fire missiles

It would be the most effective long-range defense weapon system sent to the country and officials told the outlet it will help secure airspace for NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

Once plans are finalized, the Patriots are expected to be shipped swiftly to war-torn Ukraine in the coming days.

Bill Taylor, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, said Politics“He needs longer-range weapons to prevent an expected Russian offensive.”

“He needs immediate financial assistance to keep his administration running, and he knows Congress will make decisions on these points this week.”

Ukrainians will then be trained to use them at a US army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, officials told CNN.

Ukraine has been asking for the system for months, but the logistics of delivering the missile and operating the system have been challenging.

Despite those obstacles, “the reality of what is happening on the ground” led the administration to make the decision, the senior official told CNN.

Unlike smaller air defense systems, Patriot missile batteries require much larger crews, requiring dozens of personnel to operate them properly.

Training for Patriot missile batteries normally takes several months, a process the United States will now conduct under pressure from near-daily airstrikes from Russia.

The system is widely regarded as one of the most capable long-range weapons to defend the airspace against incoming ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as some aircraft.

Due to its long-range and high-altitude capability, it could potentially shoot down Russian missiles and aircraft far from their intended targets in Ukraine.

The US has previously sent Patriot batteries to NATO allies such as Poland as a way to bolster their defenses, and sent other weapon systems to Ukraine to help counter the Russian invasion.

In recent years, the US has sent Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia and Iraq to counter the threat from Iran and to the Pacific to deter North Korea.

In all, more than a dozen US allies, including Germany, Japan and Israel, have also bought the system.

In a video released by his office of the visit to Bakhmut, Zelensky was handed a Ukrainian flag and hinted at delivering it to US leaders

The US has been sending Ukraine mid-range defensive National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems in recent months.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that the US is “very focused” on providing Ukraine with air defense systems.

“We are now very focused on air defense systems and not just us, many other countries,” Blinken said at the time.

“We’re working to make sure the Ukrainians get those systems as quickly as possible but also as effectively as possible, make sure they’re trained on them, make sure they can maintain them and everything has to come together, and it is.

“We have a very deliberate process established by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Ramstein, Germany, which meets regularly to ensure that Ukrainians get what they need, when they need it.”

Ukraine’s president on Tuesday visited the eastern front town of Bakhmut, now the epicenter of fighting in Russia’s nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky met with military officials and presented awards to Ukrainian servicemen who held back a fierce and months-long Russian campaign for the city.

In a video released by his office of the visit to Bakhmut, Zelensky was handed a Ukrainian flag and hinted at delivering it to American leaders.

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures to us to pass on,” he said in the video.

“We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is expanding its army and our people are braver and need more powerful weapons.

“We’ll pass it on from the boys to Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It’s a hint – it’s not enough.’