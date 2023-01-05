Biden will fly over 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti each month

President Joe Biden will continue to use COVID-19 restrictions to push out cross-border migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, as up to 30,000 people from those countries enter the US by air each month.

The Associated Press reported the broad outline of the White House plan ahead of Biden’s immigration speech on Thursday — which punishes those who arrive on foot at the U.S.-Mexico border but also allows asylum seekers to enter the country.

“The legal avenues we are announcing today are generous, but at the same time there are grave consequences for circumventing them,” a senior government official told the AP.

The AP also confirmed that Biden will make a border stop in El Paso, Texas on Sunday, as he is due in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday for the “three amigos” summit.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he hoped to see “peace and security” when he visits the southern border next week as he plans to deliver a speech on migration from the White House on Thursday.

Biden had teased a trip to the border on Wednesday as he traveled to and from Ohio and Kentucky to tout his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” he said on tarmac as he left the Cincinnati area when asked if there would be a border trip ahead of his meetings with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Upon landing at the White House, he said he hoped to see “peace and security” on the southern border.

“No, I’m going to see what’s going on. I’m going to give a speech about border security tomorrow and you’ll hear more about that tomorrow,” he said.