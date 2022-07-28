Biden will calling China’s Xi at 8:30 TODAY as Taiwan holds drills and experts warn of Pelosi visit

President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning — marking the fifth time the two leaders have come into contact amid mounting tensions.

The White House will provide a readout of the call afterward.

The call comes amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan and as US military leaders warn of the emerging threat from China.

The last time Biden and Xi last spoke was in March this year — shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

President Joe Biden (right) calls Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning for the fifth meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office

The call comes as Taiwan ramps up its largest military exercises ever, while neighboring China is not happy about a future visit to the island by home Nancy Pelosi. Pictured: Taiwanese Navy launches a US-made standard missile from a frigate during the annual Han Kuang Drill, offshore near Suao Naval Port in Yilan Province on July 2

Taiwan has staged its largest military exercises ever, while its giant neighbor China is concerned about a possible visit to the island by Chairman Pelosi.

Tensions have risen recently as Beijing has issued mounting warnings about the ramifications if Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan goes ahead.

The South China Morning Post reported that Taiwan “should bear the wrath of Beijing” if the visit goes ahead. Pelosi will likely ramp up military pressure on the island during Pelosi’s time there.

“Potential action includes sending multiple fighter jets across the centerline dividing the Taiwan Strait,” said Chieh Chung, senior researcher at the National Policy Foundation think tank, noting that this happened when former US Secretary of State Keith Krach visited Taiwan in 2020. .

When asked on Wednesday about the upcoming trip and whether she plans to proceed, Pelosi said she would not comment on her moves for security reasons.

Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries reiterated this point Wednesday.

“The Speaker is not commenting on her travel plans for a variety of reasons, including security, and neither am I,” he told reporters.