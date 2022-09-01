Biden will call MAGA Republicans an extreme threat in primetime speech

Joe Biden will continue his attacks on “extreme MAGA Republicans” Thursday night in a primetime speech that focuses on threats to democracy – the issue that he says prompted him to run for president.

The president will use his remarks to target the Republican Party and in particular the supporters of former President Donald Trump, who portrays Biden as extremists who want to take away American rights.

And in his speech, Bidene will frame the November congressional election, in which Democrats are trying to maintain control of Congress, as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.”

He will use historical background to make his point: He will speak outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the place where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were discussed and adopted by America’s founding fathers.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “the MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party.”

“They just don’t respect the rule of law,” she said during her Wednesday press conference on “MAGA Republicans.” “And they’re pursuing an agenda that takes away people’s rights.”

Democrats are using the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade to rally their supporters to vote in November.

It’s unclear if Biden will name Trump when he speaks, but Jean-Pierre said, “the president won’t shy away from shouting what he clearly sees happening in this country.”

Donald Trump remains a force to be reckoned with in the Republican Party, the former president will hold a campaign rally for GOP candidates in Pennsylvania on Saturday night

The former president remains a force to be reckoned with in the Republican Party, which exerts its influence in primaries across the country, where his MAGA supporters can make or break a candidate.

Trump’s record in those races is mixed – he took out his main target, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, down in her August primary, but other Republicans who voted for his impeachment have advanced to primary wins.

And now there are rumblings of concerns from some in the GOP leadership, who fear the federal inquiry into whether Trump took secret White House documents will affect them at the November ballot.

But Trump still has his defenders.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a close ally of Trump, announced that he would speak Thursday afternoon in Scranton, Pennsylvania to anticipate Biden’s comments.

And Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel said Biden’s “agenda has pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the rich and punished working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans.” Joe Biden is the chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democratic Party: one of division, disgust and hostility towards half the country.”

Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Saturday when he holds a campaign rally for the state’s senate and governor candidates in Wilkes-Barre.

Meanwhile, democratic hopes for the midterms are growing. a new Wall Street Journal poll on Thursday showed the party has made gains among independent voters and Americans have a better picture of President Biden, who has seen his approval rating rise in recent weeks.

Biden has targeted Trump supporters as he campaigns for Democrats.

The president accused Trump and “extreme” Republicans of “semi-fascism” during a fundraising campaign for Democrats in August.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told about 100 wealthy donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden said Trump and MAGA Republicans were “destroying America.”

Biden kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign in Philadelphia in a speech in May 2019.

And he has said he was inspired to run for president after the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters left three dead and dozens injured.

He has maintained his ‘soul of democracy’ argument throughout the last campaign and into his early years in the presidency.

On the first anniversary of the January 6 Uprising at the Capitol, Biden said the country was in a battle for its soul.

“I have said it many times and it is no more true or real than when we think about the events of January 6: We are in a battle for the soul of America. A battle that, by the grace of God and the goodness and courtesy – and the greatness of this nation, we will win,” Biden said in Capitol remarks.

Thursday night’s speech in Philadelphia will be Biden’s third in the battlefield state of Pennsylvania in a week.

Biden was in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to talk about supporting law enforcement.

And Monday, the president will campaign with Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman at the Pittsburgh Labor Day parade.