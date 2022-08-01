Biden will address the nation at 7:30 tonight on successful counterterrorism raid

President Joe Biden will address the nation Monday night about a successful counter-terrorism operation involving al-Qaeda, the White House announced.

Biden, who remains in isolation after a rebound case of covid, will make the address at 7:30 p.m. ET from the first-floor balcony of the White House’s blue room.

Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counter-terrorism operation against a key Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” said a senior government official.

Further details were not immediately available.

