Biden: ‘When my predecessor got COVID, he was helicoptered to hospital. I worked for five days’

President Joe Biden said he was feeling fine and had endured COVID with only mild discomfort, he said Wednesday morning, but he suggested Americans should wear masks indoors as the nation grapples with the latest infectious strain.

And he paid tribute to vaccinations, which he said allowed him to stay in the White House unlike President Donald Trump who had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“The bottom line: When my pastor got COVID, he had to go to Walter Reed Medical Center by helicopter,” said Biden, 79.

‘He was seriously ill. Fortunately, he recovered.

“I got COVID, I worked from the top floor of the White House….for the period of five days. The difference is of course the vaccinations.’

Biden was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of staffers, who cheered and cheered at the president’s arrival — contradicting the way the White House had tried to downplay his symptoms.

The occasion was not only a personal round of victory, but also an opportunity for the administration to highlight advances in vaccinations and treatments.

‘run out’ I thought I heard a rumble… my staff said, “Oh, he’s back,” Biden said as he began his remarks.

“Thanks for staying.”

President Joe Biden symbolically returned to work Wednesday morning, taking off his mask in the Rose Garden to make remarks and returning to the Oval Office

Biden emerged from the residence side of the White House and made his way to the Rose Garden, where he contrasted his experience with COVID with that of his predecessor

White House staffers cheered and cheered as Biden came out of his isolation

Biden tested positive last week.

On Wednesday, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said he tested negative on Tuesday evening and again in the morning of his sixth day.

The president took the opportunity to urge Americans to get vaccinated and get boosters, warning that the pandemic was not over.

The White House said Biden was infected with the BA.5 variant, which is responsible for a new wave of cases around the world, and the president urged extra caution.

“We’ve made tests widely available so you can take one before attending a large indoor gathering or visiting high-risk individuals,” Biden said.

“We’ve made high-quality masks available for free, so you might want to consider wearing a mask if you’re in a crowded public space.”

And he warned Americans that ‘COVID is not gone’.

“God bless you all, and now I can go back to the Oval Office,” he said, finishing his remarks in the Rose Garden and turning to walk to the West Wing.

“Last night, and again this morning, he tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus through antigen testing,” O’Connor said in a statement.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will cease his strict isolation measures.”

The president’s symptoms have “almost completely disappeared,” O’Connor said. Biden is also fever free. He suffered from coughing, a runny nose and body aches.

The White House has been criticized for not allowing O’Connor to speak directly with reporters.

Reports suggested officials wanted to minimize stories about his health and symptoms, and feared that O’Connor’s garrulous demeanor would distract him from the subject.

President Joe Biden with his dog commander after German Shepherd was heard barking at his Tuesday zoom meeting

President Joe Biden shows signs of wanting to get out of isolation – White House released a photo of him waving to South Korean executives after a zoom meeting Thursday

Biden showed his enthusiasm to get out of incarceration on Wednesday morning.

He tweeted a photo of his negative test and wrote: ‘Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care and to all of you for your support.’

The White House has said Biden will follow CDC protocols when he returns to work, including wearing a face mask.

“He’ll wear a well-fitting mask for ten full days when he’s around others,” O’Connor said. Biden tested positive for the first time last Thursday.

Biden’s doctor also said the president would “increase his testing cadence” as part of his monitoring for signs of prolonged COVID. He did not specify how often the president would be tested.

He is the second president to test positive for the highly contagious disease. Then-President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID in October 2020, before any vaccines were available. He later turned out to have been seriously ill. He had gone to Walter Reed Hospital for treatment.

Biden was vaccinated and given a double boost when he finally got Covid, having avoided it during the two-year pandemic.

On Tuesday, Biden complained that he was trapped in the residence and had to beam to a virtual meeting instead of being there in person.

“I feel so bad that I’m so close, but because I’m on the last day of being diagnosed with COVID,” Biden said during a ZOOM meeting with the chairman of the Republic of Korea (ROK) conglomerate SK Group.

‘I feel amazing. I hope that goes well. I hope I look as good as I feel,” he commented.

The executives, along with several senior staff members of the president, were in the Roosevelt Room of the White House as Biden beamed in on a large TV screen at the head of the table.

Biden apologized several times for not attending in person. The White House later posted a photo on its social media accounts of Biden waving from the Truman balcony with executives below him in the rose garden, waving back.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated he is becoming restless in his covid isolation and complains of being trapped in the home

And at one point, the president’s dog commander could be heard barking in the background of the Zoom session. Biden grinned as his German Shepherd announced his off-screen presence.

Later, the White House posted a photo of the commander at Biden’s side with the president stroking his head after the meeting ended.

The White House has posted several photos online of the president at work during his isolation. Officials said appropriate COVID warnings were taken during the photo shoots.

The president also revealed that he missed working in the West Wing.

“The Oval Office is beautiful, but I’m all the way here and can’t be there,” he said from his office on the second floor of the White House.

Biden has been testing positive for COVID in isolation in the living area of ​​the Executive Mansion since Thursday.

He has had his dog for company. But first lady Jill Biden left for their home in Wilmington – where she tested negative for COVID – and the residence’s staff have been cut back and kept their distance to avoid infection.

Biden said Monday it was the commander who picked him up that morning.

“Actually, my dog ​​was supposed to wake me up this morning. My wife is not there. She usually takes it outside in the morning while I’m upstairs training and so I felt this mouthpiece from my dog’s nose against my chest for about five or seven minutes,” Biden said.

Earlier this week, the White House released a photo of Biden making a phone call on the Truman balcony with the commander next to him.

The White House released the above photo on Monday of Biden working from the Truman balcony next to his dog Commander

The White House posts photos of President Joe Biden at work since he tested positive for covid – the above photo was posted Thursday, the day he tested positive

Biden has been taking steps all week to resume his pre-COVID life, including back to his gym routine.

Biden’s doctor said Tuesday that the president “feels well enough to resume his physical activity.”

The president also completed the five days of his PAXLOVID treatment on Tuesday.

Biden is known as an avid cyclist, riding outdoors when he can, as well as riding a Peloton bike.

In June, he took a spill from his bike while riding outside during a weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home, but he was fine, he got up to pedal.

He also usually starts his mornings with a workout that usually involves some sort of weightlifting.