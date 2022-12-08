Biden weighs giving Ukraine cluster munitions banned in 100 countries

The Biden administration is considering sending highly controversial weapons to Ukraine, despite the fact that 100 countries agreed to ban cluster munitions warheads more than a decade ago.

Ukraine’s request, described to CNN by several officialscomes amid criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden essentially signed a blank check to fund Ukraine’s war with Russia and complied with every request for aid from the Eastern European country.

It also follows that Biden is already proposing to send another $37.7 billion in aid to Ukraine in next year’s funding bill, which would bring the total aid amount to a whopping $105.5 billion in less than a year.

Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions warheads, which the Biden team has been considering for several months without outright rejecting, is one of the most controversial requests since the war began in February.

A cluster munition is an explosive weapon that releases smaller sub-munitions. They are imprecise in design and can cover large areas. Since some do not explode on impact, they can also pose longer-term risks, similar to landmines.

Cluster munitions are banned in countries that have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), adopted in May 2008 in Dublin, Ireland. The United States is not among the countries on that long list that have opposed the use of the weapon.

The international treaty was signed by 123 countries in February 2022. While 110 states have ratified the treaty, 13 states have signed it but have not yet ratified it.

According to the 2022 Cluster Munition Monitor, the 16 countries that refused to sign the treaty and still produce cluster munitions included Brazil, China, Egypt, Greece, Iran, Israel, India, North Korea, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, the United States and Turkey.

The US has already sent $67.3 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of three separate packages.

Of that aid, more than half – 38.3 billion – has been spent on military aid to help arm and arm Ukraine. The remainder has funded humanitarian efforts, the government of Ukraine, and other domestic initiatives by the US government related to the war.

Republicans are demanding answers about exactly how the money was allocated and what it was used for, while criticizing Biden for the huge amount of money he managed to get through Congress to help Ukraine.

Far-right Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested an audit of the piles of money Biden sent to Ukraine.

Although the measure was defeated by a 26-22 vote in the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, mainstream Republicans showed support for Greene’s proposal.

The vote is the strongest signal yet that Republicans will scrutinize Biden’s support for the war effort in Ukraine when the new Congress is sworn in and the GOP secures a majority in the lower chamber in January.

Democrats, who still control the House Foreign Affairs Committee for now, said a vote to control the money could send a signal to Ukraine that the US does not support its war with Russia.

Russia uses cluster munitions in its war with Ukraine. The weapon is imprecise in design and deploys scattered ‘bombs’ that could pose a long-term risk if they fail to detonate on impact

Longtime Chinese hawk Republican Senator Josh Hawley is also urging that it is time to move on and shift the focus to sending weapons to Taiwan rather than Ukraine.

“Taiwan is Beijing’s next step to dominate the Indo-Pacific region,” Hawley wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “If Beijing succeeds, it would have serious consequences for the national security of Americans, as well as for our economic security and freedom of action.”

The Missouri senator argued that China’s encroachment on the Indo-Pacific posed a greater threat to the US than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also noted that the 10-month effort to arm Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s aggression “hampered” the US’s ability to prevent war in Asia.

“To avert the real and growing threat from China, we must expedite the delivery to Taiwan of the weapons it needs to defend itself – provided Taiwan commits to an asymmetric defense, significantly increases its own defense spending.” and pursues necessary defense reforms,” ​​he wrote in the letter. “However, your government is doing the opposite. You prioritize arms to Ukraine over our vital security interests in Asia.”