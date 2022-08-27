Biden was told NOT to cancel student loan debt by Janet Yellen and Jill – but Kamala pushed him

Joe Biden was warned by the Treasury Secretary and his wife not to cancel student loans, but persevered despite Kamala Harris’ urging, it is alleged.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that with inflation around 40 years old, canceling student loans could free up consumer spending and drive inflation up. New York Times reported.

Jill Biden, who works part-time as a university lecturer, urged her husband to reconsider. She campaigned for free community college but did not push for debt forgiveness.

The president ultimately chose to heed their advice — after being persuaded on the subject by Vice President Kamala Harris, who was in favor of loan cancellations.

Mike Donilon, one of Biden’s closest political advisers, told him that polls showed Americans were divided on the issue.

But Ron Klain, his chief of staff, said it could be a popular move with younger voters as they head into the midterm elections.

One of the most ‘persevering’ advocates of debt relief was Vice President Kamala Harris.

In February, she instructed her team to draft a memo detailing Biden’s debt relief concerns and answering them one by one, according to The New York Times.

Joe Biden is seen Wednesday announcing student loan forgiveness – against the advice of Jill Biden and Janet Yellen

He was eventually persuaded to do so by his Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as New York State Senator Chuck Schumer, who has been nagging Biden about the matter since shortly after his inauguration last year.

The president announced on Wednesday that anyone earning less than $125,000 would receive $10,000 from their student loans.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that many in the White House had serious doubts about the plan’s wisdom — and that, despite months of lobbying from both sides, the rollout had been so rapid that credit companies were unaware and economists of the White House has no idea how much the settlement will cost.

One estimate, by Wharton School of Business, puts the cost at up to $1 trillion.

They think it will cost between $300-980 billion over the 10-year budget window, concluding that about 70 percent of debt relief will accrue to borrowers in the top 60 percent of the income distribution — something policy supporters have argued not. the case.

Jill Biden, seen with her husband on Aug. 8, warned him against canceling student loans, according to The New York Times

Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, was also reportedly unconvinced by the plan’s wisdom

Kamala Harris strongly supported the plan, The New York Times reported

One of the concerns was that debt forgiveness would benefit “elite private schools,” but Harris’s team said “only 0.3 percent of federal loan borrowers went to Ivy League schools.”

Allaying his concerns that loans would have to be waived by a Congressional decision, Harris’s team reminded him that similar executive power was already being used to introduce the loan payment pause.

Other strong proponents of debt relief were Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader.

Schumer spent a May 17 flight on Air Force One lobbying Biden on the matter, the paper said.

He reminded Biden that student debt forgiveness was a campaign promise, and told him it would help society’s lowest income groups.

In May, Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Raphael Warnock of Georgia met Biden and Schumer at the White House, urging it to help borrowers who failed to complete their degrees.

Jill Biden, who still works as a teacher, supported free community college, but no debt forgiveness

But despite Biden’s months of torment, when it came, the decision was hasty.

The Department of Education hadn’t fully designed how the program would work, and student loan companies didn’t know what to tell the masses who called them after the announcement.

In addition, the announcement was made before White House economists could estimate the full cost.

Biden insisted on Wednesday that this was the right thing to do.

‘Some think it’s too little. But I believe my plan is justifiable and fair,” he said.

“It will target middle class and working families, it will help both current and future borrowers, and it will fix a seriously broken system.”