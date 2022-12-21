Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter

President Joe Biden was shocked by the courtesy of the private letter that outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the U.S. Capitol breakthrough on Jan. 6.

The current president has so far kept the letter Trump wrote him a secret, but called the lengthy note “gracious and generous… Shockingly gracious,” according to Chris Whipple’s forthcoming book “The Fight of His Life.”

Trump was not present at Biden’s inauguration, and just two weeks before Biden assumed the presidency, the January 6 Capitol breakthrough took place immediately following Trump’s fiery speech at the White House Ellipse.

In addition, Trump had spent the months since the 2020 election denouncing Biden’s victory as fraudulent.

An upcoming book by Chris Whipple claims to give the inside scoop on Biden’s presidency and administration two years from now

Biden has made no other public comments on the letter, but his former press secretary Jen Psaki revealed early this year that she was in the Oval office when the president first read the letter.

“It was long, it was very long,” she told actor Rob Lowe on his podcast.

“He read it to himself,” she shared, adding that “he didn’t even tell us what was in the letter at the time, he sort of read the letter, consumed it himself.”

“The script from which I could see was very nice, but I don’t know what was in the letter,” she noted.

It is a tradition among outgoing US heads of state to leave a letter in the Resolute Desk for their successor, regardless of lost elections, differing political positions and animosity on the campaign trail.

When it became known that Trump had left a letter for Biden, the current president said he would not discuss the note unless he first discussed it with his predecessor.

Trump has also said it is up to Biden to reveal any details from the letter that he wants to share.

But said he “wished him luck and, you know, it was a few pages long and it came from the heart because I want him to do well,” Trump said.

Chris Whipple’s upcoming book, which has been marketed as a behind-the-scenes look at the White House and Biden’s administration, may offer more insight into the letter.

A pre-release hint was offered to readers of Politico’s West Wing Playbook on this topic.

The book, titled “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” will be released on January 17, 2023.

While details from Whipple’s book are starting to make their media rounds ahead of its official release, the White House said it will neither confirm nor deny specific claims in the copy.

Other tidbits from the forthcoming book, provided by West Wing Playbook writers Alex Thompson, Eli Stokols and Lauren Egan, include spikes in the book’s chapters devoted to Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and a teaser about the White House chief of staff. House, Ron Klain.

Klain, who is known for his ubiquity on Twitter, emailed Whipple hours after the night of the midterm elections, when it had become clear that Democrats would outperform red wave expectations.

“Maybe we’re not as bad as humans though… Like maybe the chattering negatives who dumped to POLITICO were wrong!” Klain fired in a message to Whipple.

In the days leading up to the election, many DC Democrats—some of them members of the administration—had criticized the government for heading for what was predicted to be an astronomical loss.

The authors of the West Wing Playbook shared the excerpts of the information and playfully captioned the excerpt: “Klain reads West Wing Playbook!”

Describing the book to POLITICO, Whipple said it was “difficult” to produce because “this is the most seasoned, disciplined, leak-proof White House of modern times.”

The book reportedly contains answers to pre-written interview questions from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The book creates “remarkable access” to Biden’s inner circle, including Klain, Secretary of State Antony Blinked and CIA Director William Burns. Though it has also been reported that Whipple agreed to quote the endorsement of White House administrators.

Mediation reports that White House Assistant Press Secretary Robyn Patterson said in response to the report, “We respect that there will be no shortage of books written about the administration with a wide variety of claims.

“We do not intend to make any affirmations or denials when it comes to the details of those claims

“The author has not given us a chance to verify the materials attributed here,” she said.

The aftermath of the Capitol breakthrough on January 6, when Trump supporters who believed the presidential election had been stolen stormed the Capitol complex, was something the Biden presidency had to deal with during its early days.

Even now, nearly two years later, the United States House Select Committee Investigating January 6 only this week concluded its lengthy and highly publicized investigation into the goings-on of the day.

The hearings covered the whereabouts of each member of Trump’s inner circle on January 6 and in what capacity, if any, Trump staffers and allies plotted the forceful display that included significant violence and damage to the complex.

At least five people were killed during the riots.

On Monday, the commission ended its series of hearings with the criminal referral of the former president, his lawyer and several others to the Justice Department.

Trials are currently underway in the capital against several members of far-right groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of conspiracy to plot the hostile takeover of the Capitol.