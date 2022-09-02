Biden warns ‘equality and democracy under assault’ by Trump-led extremism

US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump’s Republican allies of undermining the country’s democratic foundations and on Thursday urged voters to reject extremism ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Biden accused “MAGA troops” — those people committed to Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda — of being willing to overthrow Democratic elections and “determined to take this country backward” to a time without abortion rights, privacy, birth control or same-sex marriage supported largely by Americans.

“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” Biden said.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under attack. We are not doing ourselves any favors to claim otherwise.”

The prime-time speech in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, marked a sharp turn for Biden as the midterm congressional elections approach.

The president is increasingly concerned about anti-democratic trends in the Republican Party, seeing the need to fend off an attack from the party in November and review the stakes of his own re-election bid in 2024, aides said.

After spending much of his energy on high domestic inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and after two bouts of COVID-19 over the summer, Biden has begun lashing out at Trump-aligned Republicans in recent days. .

Thursday’s comments came after speeches in recent days in which Biden denounced the MAGA philosophy as “semi-fascism” and attacked Republican threats against the FBI after a search of Trump’s Florida home as “sickening.” Read the full story

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused Biden of ignoring crime and inflation to criticize his fellow citizens.

“Rather than trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, humiliate and discredit his fellow Americans,” McCarthy said in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. ‘Why? Simply because they don’t agree with his policy.’

A Democratic fundraiser said donors will be closely monitoring Biden’s performance in the coming months to determine whether they want to support him in a 2024 presidential run. Some have already decided that Biden, 79, must step aside to make way for new leadership, while others want to see if he can move the needle.

“If we can pull it off and keep the Senate, there will be enough votes that say he deserved it and pave the way for reelection,” a senior Democratic official said. “If we don’t, the overwhelming sentiment will be, ‘Pass the torch’.”

Free elections in danger?

Biden posted his comments in a location intended to signal the historical significance of his appeal, in Independence Hall, where the United States Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were passed.

Historians, legal scholars and some elected officials have put the stakes in much sharper terms than Biden’s political future, saying the country’s free elections and commitment to the rule of law are at stake.

They say losing Congress would not only make Biden a slack president, but would also transfer control of the certification of the results of the next presidential election to Trump sympathizers, some of whom never accepted Biden’s 2020 victory. and who have committed to review the voting systems.

The speech echoed Biden’s signature 2020 campaign promise to restore the “soul of the nation” and, by implication, purify the values ​​associated with Trump. In the nearly two years since Biden was elected, Republican voters have mostly backed candidates aligned with the former president; more than half say they believe Trump rightly won the election.

Faced with threats after Trump’s loss, one in five election officials polled this year said they might quit before the next presidential election.

(REUTERS)