Biden walks back and says he does not consider any Trump supporter a threat 

President Joe Biden retaliated against his attacks on Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters, saying on Friday that he “doesn’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.”

“I do not consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country,” the president said at the White House.

It was a contrast to his comments Thursday night, when he said in a primetime speech on the threat to democracy that Trump and his supporters were a threat to the republic.

Republicans called Biden’s speech divisive, while Trump said Biden was “insane.”

Biden toned down his harsh talk on Friday, defending supporters of the former president. Responding to a question after an event about federal production subsidies, Biden said Trump supporters did not vote for violence.

He said the 74 million people who voted for Trump “didn’t vote for the attack on the capital.” They did not vote to overrule the elections. They went for a philosophy that he put forward.’

He condemned the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol in the January 6 uprising and those who tried to nullify the 2020 election results.

He insisted his speech was addressed to those who attacked democracy.

“I think anyone who calls for the use of violence, does not condemn violence when it is used, refuses to recognize that an election has been won, insists on changing the way we govern and vote counting is a threat to democracy. Democracy. Everything we stand for, everything we stand for rests on the platform of democracy,” he said.

“So I’m not talking about anything other than that it’s inappropriate. And it’s happening not only here, but in other parts of the world where violence is not recognized and condemned when used for those purposes, failure to condemn the attempt to manipulate electrical outcomes, failure to recognize when elections have been won or lost.’

In his Thursday night speech, Biden delivered a remarkably different message.

He said Trump is a “threat to the country” in comments containing his harshest rhetoric yet about his predecessor in the Oval Office and the MAGA movement.

“Equality and democracy are under attack. We’re not doing ourselves any favors to argue otherwise,” Biden said at the top of his remarks before Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

He called Trump by name, rebuked the former president for his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and berated those who support Trump.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said, amid applause from his supporters.

He made it clear that he doesn’t think every Republican is “extreme” or a threat, but said “there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“And that’s a threat to this country,” he said. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”

Biden accused Trump and his supporters of trying to thwart free elections, disrespecting the constitution and making the country backward in terms of personal rights.

“MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. They did not believe in the rule of law. They did not recognize the will of the people,” he said. “They refused to accept the result of a free election.”

“You can’t just love your country if you win,” Biden said. It was a marked change of tone for Biden, who previously rarely referred to Trump by name and usually referred to him as “the former man.”

His speech took place just before Labor Day, the traditional kick-off for the political campaign season. But the address to the nation was largely ignored by TV stations, with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, Fox News and Fox Business choosing not to broadcast it live. Only CNN and MSNBC did.

Trump, meanwhile, provided a blistering response to Biden’s comments.

The former president called Biden “insane” and asked if he “suffered from late-stage dementia” after the president claimed he was a “threat to democracy.”

Trump took to his Truth Social account Thursday night to blast the “awkward and angry” speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia — and called on someone to explain to his successor what MAGA means, “slow but passionate.”

“Someone should slowly but passionately explain to Joe Biden that MAGA means, as powerful as words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

“If he doesn’t want to make America great again, which he doesn’t want through words, deeds, and thoughts, then he certainly shouldn’t be representing the United States of America!

“If you look at the words and meaning of Biden’s uncomfortable and angry speech tonight, he threatened America, including the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!’