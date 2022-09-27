Biden unveils plan for mandatory traffic light nutrition labels on all food and drink

The Biden administration wants to mandate traffic light nutrition labels on the front of food packaging and provide advice to overweight people as part of a massive crackdown on the country’s bulging waistline.

It would see all food and drinks sold in stores or supermarkets have a warning about their salt, fat and sugar content on the front of the product – either in a color-coded or star rating system.

The move would be a step forward from the existing set-up, which would require processed food companies to only post nutritional information on the back of packaging.

It would aim to “help consumers, especially those with lower nutritional knowledge, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy diet,” the White House said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will research and propose a standardized front-of-pack labeling system.

The Biden administration also wants to tighten the criteria for companies that place “healthy” claims on their food packaging, fearing that the current system will allow products that are full of vitamins but also high in sugars.

A senior government official told reporters during a call that the proposals aimed to “shift our health care system from just treating disease to preventing it.” Other proposals include obesity counseling for those receiving Medicare, and an expansion of the federal program that provides families with cash for buying healthy foods.

Biden has pledged to reduce the number of Americans suffering from diet-related diseases, such as heart disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes, by 2030, although no concrete targets have been set.

It is estimated that more than 300,000 Americans die each year from weight problems. As many as 40 percent of adults — or 105 million people — are classified as obese, while up to 35 million have type 2 diabetes.

The proposals are outlined in the White House’s 44-page National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health report published Monday.

Above are the labels that could be applied to four popular products in the US if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opts for the same food labeling system for traffic lights as the UK, where it has been in use for more than a decade. The system marks foods based on whether they contain low (green), moderate (orange), or high (red) amounts of fat, sugar and salt. The ones with more green labels may be a healthier option

The move is part of the White House’s plans to address America’s growing obesity crisis, with more than 40 percent of adults now classified as obese. The above shows adults classified as obese (blue) and severely obese (green). It’s from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

It also makes the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the US by 2030, including expanding the monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food.

The White House has not set out how long the FDA would have to develop a nutrition labeling strategy or whether it will be presented through a consultation.

What’s in Biden’s waist-breaking proposal? The Biden administration today unveiled a massive crackdown on obesity in the United States. Official statistics show that 40 percent of Americans are obese, a number that has risen by a quarter — or 25 million people — in just two decades. This in turn leads to an increase in deaths from heart disease, stroke, diabetes and other conditions where being overweight significantly increases the risk. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people die each year in the US from obesity-related complications. To address these issues, President Biden will draft the plan below: Traffic Light Nutrition Labels : All food or beverages will have labels on the front showing their fat, sugar and salt content, according to the proposal. These are colored red for those with the highest levels. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now consult on this before making any proposals. In other countries where they are used, such as the UK where they have been around for over a decade, several studies suggest they lead to healthier food choices;

: All food or beverages will have labels on the front showing their fat, sugar and salt content, according to the proposal. These are colored red for those with the highest levels. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now consult on this before making any proposals. In other countries where they are used, such as the UK where they have been around for over a decade, several studies suggest they lead to healthier food choices; Obesity counseling : Proposals propose making this mandatory for all adults on Medicare, or who are over the age of 65. This is because being overweight at this age increases the risk of several conditions;

: Proposals propose making this mandatory for all adults on Medicare, or who are over the age of 65. This is because being overweight at this age increases the risk of several conditions; More money for healthy food : The administration also proposes expanding the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports low-income families to purchase healthier foods. Fees will increase by an average of $26 per person per month starting Saturday;

: The administration also proposes expanding the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports low-income families to purchase healthier foods. Fees will increase by an average of $26 per person per month starting Saturday; School meals for everyone : As part of plans to end hunger in the US, Biden also called for free school meals. This was created during the COVID pandemic, but expired in June. Officials are committed to expanding the range again.

Current guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) allow Americans to consume no more than about 12 teaspoons of sugar per day, a maximum of 2.4 ounces (oz) of fat (68 grams, g), and one teaspoon of salt.

A traffic light system on food packaging would put the US on par with the UK, where such a system came into effect more than a decade ago.

Several studies suggest that the color-coded schedule leads to healthier food choices, but there is no concrete evidence of its effect on health.

Under the UK traffic light system, red means the product is high in nutrients and you should try to eat it less, eat it less often or even eat it in smaller amounts.

Red means the product is high in nutrients and you should try to use it less, eat it less often, or even eat it in smaller amounts.

Amber means average. If food contains mainly amber, you can usually eat it.

And green means low. The more green lights there are on a label, the healthier the food choice is.

Foods and drinks are considered high-fat if they contain more than 0.6 oz per 3.5 oz serving (or 17.5 g per 100 g).

They are labeled high in sugar if they contain more than 0.8 ounces per serving (22.5 g) and high in salt if they contain more than 0.05 oz.

Biden announced the plan today: “The impacts of food insecurity and nutrition-related illness are significant, far-reaching and disproportionately impacting historically disadvantaged communities.

“Yet food insecurity and nutrition-related diseases are largely preventable if we prioritize the health of the nation.”

The plan also proposes offering obesity counseling to people on Medicare — people over age 65 — and school meals for everyone.

It also suggested offering an average of another $26 per person per month to those who receive support from the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps people buy healthier foods.

Biden is hosting a conference this week on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969.

That conference, under President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced the US food policy agenda for 50 years.

It led to a massively expanded food stamp program and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half of the babies born in the US by giving women parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food aid.

Over the years, cuts to federal programs coupled with stigmas about welfare and major changes in the way food and farming systems are managed have resulted in reduced access to food.

But the president hopes this week’s conference will be equally drastic. President Nixon’s goal had been “to end hunger in America forever.”

And yet, by 2021, 10 percent of U.S. households faced food insecurity, meaning they weren’t sure they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families because they didn’t have the money or resources for food, the FDA said.