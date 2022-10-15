Biden: Truss plan a ‘mistake’ amid ‘worldwide inflation’

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake” and said he was concerned that other countries’ tax policies could harm the US amid ” global inflation’. “

Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister would be forced on Friday to roll back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost cuts, after Truss’ proposal sparked turmoil in global financial markets. It marked an unusual criticism by a US president of the domestic policy decisions of one of his closest allies.

“I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake,” Biden said. “I don’t agree with the policy, but that’s up to Britain.”

Biden’s comments came after White House officials refused to criticize Truss’s plans for weeks, though they emphasized they were closely monitoring the economic fallout. He spoke to reporters at an Oregon ice cream parlor where he made an unannounced stop to promote Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek’s candidacy as Democrats across the country face a difficult political environment amid criticism from the GOP of their dealings with the economy.

Biden said he was not concerned about the strength of the dollar — which set a new record against the British pound in recent weeks — which is beneficial for US imports but makes the country’s exports more expensive for the rest of the world. the world.

The president said the US economy is “strong as hell”.

“I’m worried about the rest of the world,” he added. “The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policies in other countries.”

Biden said, “It’s global inflation, it has consequences.”

