Biden travels to the US Virgin Islands to ring in the new year

The Bidens are heading for a warm winter vacation in the sunny US Virgin Islands beginning Tuesday night, leaving behind a nation ravaged by a massive winter storm.

President Biden and first lady Jill, their daughter Ashley and her husband Howard Kerin and their dog and grandchildren Natalie and Hunter were seen leaving the White House for Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night. Four aides, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, traveled with the first family.

At least 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been stranded to spend the holidays in an airport as airlines cancel flights en masse.

Biden will avoid another crisis on the home front while they rest in the sun: The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump-era Title 42 border restriction will stay in place until at least February.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with their grandchildren Natalie and Robert and escorted by Force Col. Aerial William Chris McDonald, right, and his wife Diana McDonald, left

President Joe Biden (R), first lady Jill Biden (2-L) and their grandchildren, Natalie (L) and Robert Biden (2-R), take a selfie before boarding Marine One

The policy expired hours after the Bidens took off, on December 27 at midnight. A new rush of border crossers was expected to make their escape to the US-Mexico border without Title 42.

Biden was asked to respond to the decision as he left the White House Tuesday night. “The court isn’t going to decide until June it seems, and in the meantime we have to enforce it, but I think it’s overdue,” he said of the end of the policy.

Biden did not address questions about whether he would discuss running in 2024 while on St. Croix.

The Bidens will be at the beach as parts of the US brace for another 12 inches of snow. Winter weather follows a bomb cyclonic storm in the Arctic that devastated most of the US over Christmas weekend. Buffalo, New York, which is buried under 50 inches of dust, has been declared a federal emergency and thousands of airline passengers remain stranded due to travel chaos.

The Bidens will ring in the New Year on St. Croix, located in the US Virgin Islands, where the average temperature for this time of year is 84F, before returning to Washington DC on January 2.

Meanwhile, by a 5-4 vote, the nation’s supreme court decided to keep the immigration policy in place, but will decide in 2023 whether to allow the consortium of 19 attorneys general from GOP-led states, including Texas and Arizona, intervene in defense of the policy dictated by the lower courts.

Biden leaves behind a nation battered by a winter storm that has killed 70

He also leaves when the Supreme Court extends Title 42

Buffalo received 50 inches of snow and is under a federal emergency order

The Supreme Court has set Title 42 of the Trump-era border order to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, unless it issues another ruling. In the image: migrants waiting to be processed

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged the ruling Tuesday night, saying: “Of course, we will comply with the order and prepare for the Court’s review.”

“Today’s order gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to stop pointing political fingers and join their fellow Democrats in solving the challenge at our border by passing comprehensive reform measures and delivering additional funding for the border security”.

Although border policy remains in effect, that does not stop migrants seeking asylum from trying to cross the southern border, as dangerously cold temperatures affect most of the country, including Texas communities along the southern border, where some recently arrived migrants have had difficulty finding refuge. .

El Paso faces a humanitarian crisis, with many migrants sleeping on the streets of the city.

Presidents can and do work from anywhere, but hanging out in the sun while much of the country is covered in snow and immigrants are storming the border is questionable optics.

Temperatures across the country are expected to rise in the coming days, but there will be fallout from the storm.

In Buffalo, the dead were found in cars, houses and snowbanks.

Biden offered federal assistance to the city Monday, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul toured her hometown of Buffalo, calling the blizzard “one for the ages.”

According to the governor, nearly all of the city’s fire trucks were stranded on Saturday. Many were left without electricity.

Even in an area known for snowfall, County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the blizzard “probably the worst storm in our lifetime.”

Biden was briefed on the storm before the holidays.

The storm caused some 2,872 US domestic and international flights to be canceled Tuesday as of 8 a.m. ET, according to tracking site FlightAware.

The Department of Transportation is investigating the flight cancellations, including those from Southwest, which canceled the most flights – more than 10K.

However, the Bidens will not face any travel difficulties, given that they will be on Air Force One.

The Bidens spent a quiet Christmas at the White House

President Joe Biden received a storm briefing on December 22.

The first couple spent a quiet Christmas at the White House, where they called a selection of US servicemen from around the world to thank them for their service.

The family had a private mass at the White House and a traditional Italian dinner.

The Bidens have a long family tradition of spending time on the sunny island in the Caribbean Seavisiting there almost every year since 2008.

Often, they greet the first sunrise of the new year at Point Udall, the easternmost point under the American flag.

Biden’s brother, James, owns property on Water Island and Biden often spends a week there in January, when cold weather settles on the East Coast.

The Bidens are returning to the island after skipping trips there in recent years due to the Covid pandemic.

During his time as vice president, Biden vacationed on St Croix in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He will be the first president to visit the island since former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Barack Obama visited in 2007 when he was a presidential candidate.

The last sitting president to visit St Croix was Harry Truman in February 1948.