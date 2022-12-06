Biden travels to Arizona to meet with Taiwan’s semiconductor giant and to announce a $40 BILLION investment

<!–

President Joe Biden left the White House for Arizona Tuesday morning to visit the site of a new computer chip plant and highlight how his policies are creating jobs, but he said he will not travel to the border to see the crisis in immigration itself.

“Because bigger things are happening,” he told reporters who questioned him about the decision just before boarding Marine One.

“They are going to invest billions of dollars in the new company in the state.”

He will be joined by Apple CEO Tim Cook when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announces plans to increase its investment in the state to $40 billion with a second production facility.

Cook and Biden will visit the construction site where a $12 billion plant is going up in Phoenix.

It’s part of a push to bring more chipmakers to the US and avoid supply chain disruptions that cost billions of dollars in sales.

His visit coincides with voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, a close contest that Biden has avoided.

Instead, visit another battleground state, where hardline deniers backed by Donald Trump lost campaigns in last month’s midterm elections.

A White House official said the investments would create 10,000 high-wage, high-tech jobs, as well as more than 10,000 construction jobs.

“They will produce some of the most advanced cutting-edge chips in the world for major technology companies like Apple,” the official said.