Biden Tours ‘Heartbreaking’ Kentucky Flood Damage

WASHINGTON — On his first official trip after recovering from the coronavirus, President Biden flew to eastern Kentucky on Monday and gave federal funds to families whose homes had been condemned or washed away by some of the worst flooding in state history.

After flying over stranded cars and buses and landing to find overturned houses and a school that had been shelled, Mr Biden told local officials his government would cover the costs of emergency relief after the torrential rains and floods that killed at least 37 people. .

“Everyone has a duty to help,” said Mr Biden, who stood in front of a condemned home. He added that he wanted to ensure that the area was rebuilt in a way that would make communities more resilient to deadly storms, floods and natural disasters that he described as a result of climate change.