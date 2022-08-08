Biden Tours ‘Heartbreaking’ Kentucky Flood Damage
WASHINGTON — On his first official trip after recovering from the coronavirus, President Biden flew to eastern Kentucky on Monday and gave federal funds to families whose homes had been condemned or washed away by some of the worst flooding in state history.
After flying over stranded cars and buses and landing to find overturned houses and a school that had been shelled, Mr Biden told local officials his government would cover the costs of emergency relief after the torrential rains and floods that killed at least 37 people. .
“Everyone has a duty to help,” said Mr Biden, who stood in front of a condemned home. He added that he wanted to ensure that the area was rebuilt in a way that would make communities more resilient to deadly storms, floods and natural disasters that he described as a result of climate change.
Biden also said the Senate legislation passed Sunday, including the largest expenditure the federal government has ever made to slow global warming and reduce demand for fossil fuels, would help Kentuckians the reconstruction. His comments were likely the start of a new campaign to boost Democratic voters around his landmark legislative victory ahead of the midterm elections.
But it will take time for such investments to have an impact on disaster-prone communities. Even with the federal funds available, many poor and rural areas lack the capacity to rebuild efficiently. Businesses often lack flood-proof systems and many homes remain in plains prone to rising water.
According to federal data, few of the flood-affected homes in the worst-affected areas in Kentucky had flood insurance.
Land in Kentucky built for miners working under hills and mountains was particularly vulnerable to flooding after many mines closed, leaving homes unprotected from rising water in nearby rivers. Biden said Monday the state would find help in its two-tier infrastructure package, which has tripled to $700 million a year, a program designed to reduce flood damage by buying or increasing homes at risk from flooding.
“It really takes an all-people approach on deck to rebuild like that, and it’s against human nature,” said Chad Berginnis, the executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers. “I can imagine after all that suffering I would just like to get back to normal. That’s the human side of this, but it’s so important that we pause and rebuild carefully so the next flood doesn’t happen.”
That human price became clear on Monday. Biden said it was “incredibly heartbreaking” to see stranded vehicles washed away in creeks and large piles of debris. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is likely to rise to 38 people.
Mr. Beshear also made it clear that the federal system built to help people recovering from disasters could improve, noting that “too many” Kentucky residents had not received help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to technical errors. in the application process.
“Underpaid to those who get through the system,” Mr Beshear said. “The people of Eastern Kentucky have lost everything. Most just have the clothes on their backs. No insurance, no other coverage. Now is the time to solve this problem.”
FEMA had opened 15 shelters in the state as of Monday and delivered 56 truckloads of water, although some wastewater systems were still not fully operational, according to a FEMA daily briefing document. According to the White House, the agency has sent hundreds of rescue officials to the state and sent more than $3.6 million in the wake of the deadly storms.
Federal grants remain the best hope for local officials looking to adapt to climate change but oversee communities with limited tax bases, such as eastern Kentucky, according to Roy Wright, who led FEMA’s risk mitigation programs until 2018.
The Biden administration has invested billions of dollars in those programs, including adding new money to a grant program at FEMA called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, to try to mitigate the effects of climate change.
But the grants are heavily oversubscribed — and communities’ only chance at the money comes when state governments apply on their behalf.
“They need to lean harder on their state to use the dollars that Congress and this administration have made available specifically for this purpose,” said Mr. Wright, who is now president of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, a research group .
In that regard, the people who have been hit by the floods lately have struck lately. In its most recent funding round, Kentucky applied for BRIC grants for just two projects, far fewer than most states. And neither project was aimed at the eastern part of the state.
In the end it didn’t matter. FEMA rejected both applications.