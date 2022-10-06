Biden to PARDON all federal cases of ‘simple’ marijuana possession

<!–

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that he will pardon all Americans with prior offenses of simple possession of marijuana.

Biden is also calling on governors to do the same for state courts.

In addition, Biden is having the Department of Health and Human Services and Attorney General Merrick Garland ‘expeditiously review’ how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under federal law — despite being legal for medical and recreational use in many states.

“Too many lives have been changed because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time we righted these wrongs,” the president said in a statement.

White House officials said more than 65,000 people would be affected by the pardon, along with thousands under a similar D.C. law that is also part of the order.

Officials also said no one is currently in jail solely on a marijuana possession charge.

‘Simple’ possession of marijuana is considered a Class A misdemeanor, carrying $1,000 and up to a year in prison for a first-time offender.

The policy change comes one month and two days before the midterm elections.