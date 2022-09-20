Biden to host Elton John for Friday night concert on South Lawn of White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Elton John for a concert on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday night.

While the current first couple are fans, Biden’s predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, long considered John a personal friend and was reported to be ‘obsessed’ with him. John declined to play at Trump’s inauguration.

Now John will appear before a commander-in-chief when he headline p‘A Night When Hope and History Rhyme’, which will celebrate the healing power of music and praise the singer’s life and work.

The audience will include teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students and LGBTQ+ advocates, the White House said.

Biden and John have met before, when both men appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show in November 2017. Biden was vice president at the time.

The concert comes as the White House ramps up its event schedule — and the number of guests it will host — as the country moves on from the Covid pandemic.

Musician James Taylor played at the White House last week in celebration of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. Thousands of guests filled the South Lawn for the event.

But it is Donald Trump who has long been obsessed with Elton John.

Trump even saw the singer’s music as key to America’s relationship with North Korea. He delivered an autographed CD of John’s song ‘Rocket Man’ to Kim Jung Un after the two men met in Singapore’s 2018 meeting.

He had used the song as a nickname for Kim.

Trump also tried to get John to play at his inauguration in 2017, according to the New York Times.

The singer declined.

“Thank you so much for the extremely kind invitation to play at your inauguration,” John wrote, according to the Times. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and as a British citizen I don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to play at the inauguration of an American president. Please accept my apology.’

John had played at Trump’s third wedding in 2005 to Melania Knauss.

“Tiny Dancer,” one of John’s best-known songs, was a staple at Trump campaign rallies, though the singer expressed reservations about it.

‘I don’t really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign,’ John told The Guardian in 2016. ‘I’m British. I’ve met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it’s nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different, I’m not a Republican in a million years.

Donald Trump is a huge Elton John fan; Trump, John and then Melania Knauss are seen together at the 12th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party; John played at Anders and Melania’s wedding

And Trump bragged about all the Elton John records he had broken, comparing attending his campaign rallies to attending Elton John concerts held at the same venue.

‘Great news! Tonight we broke the all-time attendance record previously held by Elton John at the #SNHUArena in Manchester, New Hampshire!’ Trump tweeted in August 2019.

And at an event in Montana during his presidency, Trump said: ‘I’ve broken several Elton John records. He seems to have many records.’

‘And I don’t have a musical instrument, by the way. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And many others who help. No, we have broken many records. We have broken almost every record.’