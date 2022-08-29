Biden to give primetime speech Thursday night on ‘battle for soul of the nation’

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday night on the “ongoing battle for the soul of the nation,” the White House announced.

He will make his remarks outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the place where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were discussed and adopted by America’s founding fathers.

The speech comes as Americans prepare to head to the polls in November for the midterm elections.

In his remarks, the president will outline how America’s position in the world and its democracy are at stake, a White House official said. NBC News. Biden will highlight what he sees as progress over the past two years to protect our democracy, but notes that rights and freedoms remain at risk.

“He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, for those freedoms and for our democracy,” the official said.

Biden’s speech also comes as Donald Trump continues to push his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump outright demanded Monday that he be declared the winner of the latest presidential election — and called for a new one to be held as soon as possible today.

The former president repeated his lie that the elections had been rigged.

“This is massive FRAUD AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE on a level never seen before in our country.

SOLUTION: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimum solution, declare the 2020 election irretrievably compromised and hold a new election immediately!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media account.

Biden has targeted Trump supporters as he campaigns for the Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Biden last week accused Trump and “extreme” Republicans of “semi-fascism” during a Democrat fundraiser at a posh private residence in suburban Maryland outside of Washington D.C.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told about 100 wealthy donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign in Philadelphia in a speech in May 2019. Biden has said he was inspired to run for president after the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which saw a clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters. killed and dozens injured.

He lashed out at the agency, calling for new presidential elections after Mark Zuckerberg said an FBI warning led to Facebook suppressing the story and a somewhat dubious poll suggested a majority of Americans would have changed their vote if it were. was reported

Biden is raising his own travel schedule to try to help Democrats maintain control of Congress.

The Philadelphia event will be his third in the battlefield state of Pennsylvania in the space of a week.

Biden will be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to deliver a speech about supporting law enforcement that he was originally due to deliver in mid-July before testing positive for covid.

And on Labor Day, the president will campaign with Democratic candidate John Fetterman on Labor Day amid his Senate battle with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The campaign stop is one of two Biden will have on Labor Day when he travels to two Midwestern states with key midterm elections, to rally one of the Democrats’ most loyal voters.

The president will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” the White House said in a statement Monday.

Biden will attend each city’s famous Labor Day parade. Unions are an important Democratic constituency and Biden has long been with many workers’ unions.

The president is sharpening his lines of attack on Trump supporters ahead of the November game, depicting them as “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

At a political rally in Rockville last week, Biden said Trump and MAGA Republicans were “destroying America.”

“I respect conservative Republicans, I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans,” Biden told the crowd gathered at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland.

Biden warned that “the MAGA Republicans pose a threat not only to our personal rights and our economic security, but also to our own democracy.”

“They refuse to accept the will of the people, they embrace political violence, they don’t believe in democracy,” he continued. “That’s why right now, those who love this country, we need to be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving America than the MAGA Republicans are destroying America.”

Biden exposed Congressional Republicans who he said told him they should have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act — his most recent legislative achievement that includes health care, prescription drugs and climate initiatives — but didn’t, fearing political repercussions .

“You’d think if Republicans really cared about reducing inflation, they would have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden said. “But every Republican voted against it—even I know at least a dozen of them who thought they should vote for it, but they would choose it.”

No Republican in the House or Senate voted in favor of the legislation.

“Every American has to do a favor when we vote,” Biden said.

“In 2020, you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy, which is why Donald Trump is not just a former president, he is a defeated former president,” Biden said.

‘Will we be a country that moves forward or backward? Are we building a future or are we obsessed with the past? Shall we be a nation of unity, of hope, of optimism, not a nation of anger, violence, hatred and division?’ he asked the crowd.

Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice. To go backwards, full of anger, violence, hatred and division, but we have chosen a different path,” the president said.

Both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden’s two Labor Day stops — have competitive gubernatorial and Senate games in November.

The president will travel to a third Midwestern state next Thursday with a competitive gubernatorial and Senate match – Ohio.

Biden is also sitting high after his polls soared to his highest mark of the year – 44 percent – according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Surveys surveyed American adults from Aug. 1-23, a period in which Biden recovered from COVID-19 and a rebound infection, took out Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and put his name on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Some economic numbers are also making Americans feel better, including a drop in gas prices.

Democratic candidates, some of whom had avoided Biden when he came to their state, are flocking back to his side.

Ohio Senate Democratic nominee Tim Ryan, who was busy the last time Biden was in the state, said he would join the president when Biden gets there next Thursday.

And Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will be with Biden on Labor Day.

“John will be marching in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh next week and he looks forward to talking to the president there about the need to finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman’s campaign said.

Fetterman will not be present in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.