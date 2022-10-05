Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a promise that federal, state and local governments will work together to rebuild homes, businesses and lives — muting politics for now to focus on people in need.

Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 deaths, including 75 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, Florida, and thank government officials who provided emergency relief and cleared debris.

With midterm elections a month away, the crisis had the potential to bring political rivals together in common cause at least for a while. Ian’s 150 mph wind and punitive storm surge last week turned off the power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many in Florida do not have access to food and water.

Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick ScottWhite House and Scott spokesman said. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested on Tuesday that it would be inappropriate to focus on political differences.

“There will be plenty of time, enough time to discuss the differences between the president and the governor, but this is not the time,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing. “When it comes to delivering and making sure the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are one. We work as one.”

Biden usually waits to visit the site of a natural disaster, to ensure that his presence and the fleet of vehicles accompanying him will not hinder rescue efforts.

Before the storm hit, the president planned to visit the Florida cities of Orlando and Fort Lauderdale last week, where he planned to emphasize his efforts to strengthen Social Security and Medicaid. Biden has accused Scott of wanting to end both programs by proposing that federal laws expire every five years, though the Florida senator has said he wants to keep the programs.

Biden and DeSantis have had many disagreements in recent years about fighting COVID-19, immigration policy, and more. In recent weeks, they have argued over the governor’s decision to put migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds, a practice Biden has called “reckless.”

The hurricane changed the purpose and tone of Biden’s maiden voyage to Florida this year.

DeSantis confirmed Tuesday that he would meet Biden in the hurricane zone and praised the government’s Federal Emergency Management Agency for declaring an emergency before Ian made landfall.

“That was huge, because everyone was going full steam ahead. They knew they had the ability to do it,” DeSantis said. “We appreciate it. I think FEMA’s has worked very well with the state and the local people.”

The White House’s message of bipartisan unity marks a difference from Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who at times threatened to withhold support from Democratic officials who criticized him, including governments. Gavin Newsom from California and Andrew Cuomo from New York. At other times, Trump seemed insensitive or clumsy in his response to people’s suffering.

Trump Threatened to Withhold Federal Money from California after wildfires, who said its state officials were responsible for the deadly conflagration, tweeting in 2018: “Billions of dollars are given every year, losing so many lives, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Politicians’ responses to natural disasters have the power to make or break political careers.

As Florida governor for eight years, Jeb Bush remained a steady response to a parade of hurricanes and was rewarded with skyrocketing approval ratings. The more troubled response from President George W. Bush and Louisiana lawmakers to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 still hangs over their legacy.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the Republican who welcomed President Barack Obama to his state to investigate damage from Hurricane Sandy just days before the 2012 general election, said that during natural disasters, “the best political strategy is not to political strategy, to save your job.”

Christie was targeted by some in his own party who believed his warm welcome to Obama helped bolster Democrat re-election, but he has no regrets.

“Basically, this is what government is for, it is to protect the safety and well-being of the people,” Christie said in an interview on Tuesday. “All that should be in the mind of the President, in the mind of Chief Executive DeSantis, in the mind of (sen.) Marco Rubio is the turmoil and tragedy that has befallen people’s lives and how we can improve.”

Christie noted that the comparisons to Sandy aren’t exact — Biden is two years away from being a candidate himself, and DeSantis is weeks, not days, away from voters in his reelection bid. But Christie said any attempt to score political points in the polls would be admonished.

“Playing games is not what this is about,” Christie said. “This is a pretty transparent time and people will understand — that’s not what they want, and they’re going to punish you for it.”

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim in Washington and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this report.

