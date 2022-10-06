Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to designate its first new national monument, preserve a World War II alpine training site and boost the re-election campaign of senior state senator Michael Bennet, according to a known person with the process.

The nomination is expected to take place next week, when the president will join Bennet, a fellow Democrat and other elected officials in Colorado, according to the person, who declined to be identified and is discussing the nomination before it is formally announced. Bennet is engaged in a reelection battle with Republican businessman Joe O’Dea, with the Democrat pushing the president to keep Camp Hale, about 20 miles south of Vail.

At the camp, soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh winter conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. After the war, many returned to Colorado and played a pivotal role in establishing the state’s ski industry.

Bennet pushed for the national monument designation after a much more sweeping bill known as the CORE Act stalled in Congress. That legislation was opposed by many of the state’s Republican politicians. Some, notably Rep. Lauren Boebert, have also objected to the preservation of Camp Hale, warning that the land could lock up that it could be used for mining or timber harvesting.

A 1906 law allows a president to designate an area as a national monument to preserve significant ecological or historic landscapes. Monuments have become controversial in the west as rural residents and conservative politicians complain they can destroy jobs and limit development. At the same time, land conservation is generally popular with politicians and voters of all levels in the region.

Biden has pushed the boundaries of two southern Utah national monuments that have been reduced in size by former President Donald Trump. But Biden has not designated any of his own people in his first two years in office.

Environmental groups were pleased. Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, said in a statement that reports of the impending appointment are “a welcome sign that the president is listening to Westerners who want to protect public lands and monuments for generations to come.”

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

