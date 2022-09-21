Biden to call Russia’s aggression against Ukraine an affront to UN charter

US President Joe Biden is ready to plead with world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Russia’s “naked aggression” in Ukraine is an affront to the core of what the international body stands for as he seeks to rally allies to steadfastly support the Ukrainian resistance. Follow the FRANCE 24 live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

14:36: Scholz calls Putin’s announcements ‘act of desperation’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday condemned President Vladimir Putin’s order for a partial military mobilization in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the holding of annexation referendums as an “act of desperation”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Scholz insisted that Russia “cannot win this criminal war” in Ukraine and that Putin “makes everything much worse with his latest decision”.

6:07 a.m.: Biden at UN calls Russian war an affront to the body’s charter

During his time at the UN General Assembly, Biden also planned to meet with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday, announcing a global food security initiative and urging allies to reach a $$ target. 18 billion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

But White House officials say the crux of the president’s visit to the UN this year would be a full condemnation of Russia as its brutal war approaches seven months.

“He will strongly rebuke Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and call on the world to continue to resist the naked aggression we have seen in recent months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a preview. the address of the chairman. He will underline the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirming the core principles of its charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has touched the core of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty. ”

The speech comes as the Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to hold Kremlin-backed referendums on Russia’s accession in the coming days and as Moscow loses ground in the invasion.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)