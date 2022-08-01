Biden thanks Jon Stewart for pushing veteran burn pit bill that was sunk by Republican

Jon Stewart demonstrated in front of the Capitol on Monday to urge senators to pass legislation that would provide more money to veterans exposed to toxic fire pits after President Joe Biden called him to thank him for his plea.

Stewart ran another raging frenzy against lawmakers, whom he called “motherf***ers” last week.

‘I get it. I’m a liberal piece of shit,” Stewart yelled outside the Capitol front steps. “I know I’m Hunter Biden’s cocaine dealer.”

“But not the VFW and the American Legion and not the IAVA and not DAV and not the Wounded Warriors project. So why are they here? You can attack me all you want. And you can troll me online,” he added.

‘But here’s the beauty. I don’t care if***. I’m not afraid of you. And I don’t care. These are the people I owe a lot to and we all say gratitude to and it’s time we started paying it off,” he said.

He called on the Senate to remain in session until the legislation – which has already been approved by the House – is passed.

“I don’t know if you know this, but they can stay open until five o’clock. It is not a public library. They can stay open until five o’clock,” he said of the senators. “If you come back and not all the members are here, keep the lights on. Keep the doors open. And don’t leave here tonight.’

Stewart and Democrats were outraged last week after Republicans voted against continuing the veterans bill in the legislative process.

Biden also weighed in on his covid isolation, sending Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough Saturday with boxes of pizza to Capitol Hill to cheer them on.

The president spoke to many of the activists, including Stewart, to thank them.

Biden has said in the past that he believes his son Beau Biden was exposed to toxic burns during his military service in Iraq and contributed to the brain cancer that killed him in 2015.

“I was planning to pass the Capitol and visit families fighting to pass incinerator legislation. COVID got in the way,” Biden tweeted Saturday, the same day he tested positive for a rebound case of Covd.

“So I face-timed them and sent them some pizza. It is our sacred duty to care for our veterans. I will not stop fighting with them to get this bill through,” he added, including a video in which he spoke with the activists camped on the steps of the Capitol.

Last week, all Democrats and eight Republicans voted in favor of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. But the 55 yes votes weren’t enough to break the filibuster over the bill, leaving it bogged down in the legislative process.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had vowed to vote on it again, probably sometime this week.

“In the coming days, the Senate will also complete its work by passing the PACT bill, the largest expansion of veteran health benefits in decades, and a piece of legislation that should sail through this chamber with overwhelming bipartisan support,” Schumer said. in the Senate floor on Monday afternoon.

“For the past few days, the steps of the Capitol have been the site of something we should never see in this country: dozens of veterans, braving heat and torrential rain, protesting all night, demanding that the Senate take action for their health benefits,” he said.

“Over the next few days, we’re going to give Senate Republicans another chance to do the right thing, to work with us so we can get this bill to the president’s office as quickly as possible,” he said.

Democrats were outraged by the Republicans’ move.

“These are total bulls***,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., said at a news conference Thursday. “This is the worst kind of over-politicization I’ve literally ever seen.”

“There will be veterans who will die between now and when the legislation is passed,” added Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Jon Stewart called Senate Leader Mitch McConnell a ‘liar’ and Toomey a ‘coward’ for their no vote

The legislation was the result of years of work to improve health care for veterans injured after being exposed to pit smoke, Agent Orange spray and other chemicals.

The bill had already passed the Senate 84-14 by a broad bipartisan majority in early June, before being passed by the House 342-88 two weeks ago. But the bill was amended by the House and sent back to the Senate for another procedural vote, where it failed.

The bill would expand health care coverage for more than three million veterans exposed to toxic burns, but Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he did not vote to invoke cloture, or end the debate and to pass the bill, as an in-text “budget gimmick” allocated $400 billion in “unrelated spending.”

Stewart, in an outraged tirade on Thursday, called Senate leader Mitch McConnell a “liar” and Toomey a “coward” for their no vote. He also called the senators who voted against the bill “motherf***rs.”

“If this is America First, then America is f***ed.”

The legislation adds 23 new exposure conditions to toxins and burns to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs database and expands care for post-9/11 veterinarians exposed to fire pits.

Fire pits were historically used to dispose of human waste, medical waste and other waste, but it is now known that exposure to the toxins they release can lead to asthma, rhinitis and cancer.

The bill also expands care for Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange.

Existing coverage for vets exposed to toxins forces them to have solid evidence that they contracted their illness while on duty and take other steps that limit their health care coverage.