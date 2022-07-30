Biden Tests Positive for Covid Again in ‘Rebound’ Case

President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus again on Saturday morning, a rebound attributed to the Paxlovid treatment he was undergoing, but he has not experienced a recurrence of symptoms at this time, the White House doctor said.

Mr Biden “still feels pretty good,” said Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, his doctor, in a memo released by the White House. “If this is the case, there is no reason to restart treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue to monitor closely,” he added.

However, the positive test means Mr Biden will resume “strict isolation procedures” as Dr. O’Connor put it, in accordance with medical advice. While the White House has not made an immediate announcement about changes to its schedule, the test will presumably force the cancellation of his trip to his home in Wilmington, Del., on Sunday and possibly a work trip to Michigan on Tuesday.